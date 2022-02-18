'Coronation Street' star Rebecca Ryan on why she would LOVE to share scenes with co-star brother

Coronation Street actress Rebecca Ryan is desperate to have a scene with her co-star brother in the soap.

Rebecca plays Lydia Chambers, who has been stalking her ex-boyfriend Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and his wife Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien).

Lydia has been tormenting the couple by leaving threatening messages and doing other sinister activities in an attempt to break up his marriage and get revenge for him not remembering her from university, where they dated.

Now, her revenge plot includes framing him and saying they are having an affair, despite forming a close friendship with Sarah while working at Underworld.

Rebecca's real life brother is Jack James Ryan, who plays 'Coronation Street's' Jacob. (Image credit: ITV)

Similarly to Rebecca, her real-life brother, Jack James Ryan, also plays a villainous role on the cobbles. Fans know Jack best as former drug dealer Jacob Hay, who was the one responsible for bringing evil drug lord Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) to Weatherfield, where he terrorised Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

Jacob is now in a relationship with Amy Barlow (Emma Mulvaney) and has convinced her that he has changed and is no longer involved with drugs.

Talking to whattowatch.com Rebecca admitted that it was “such a shame” that they have not yet had the opportunity for her and Jack to film any scenes together.

A post shared by Jack James Ryan (@jackjamesryan) A photo posted by on

She said: "We've not managed to have any scenes together, unfortunately. I was thinking, 'Could we not just have one where I’m in the background of one of his scenes, just walking past?' but no we’ve not managed to get one together yet, which is such a shame."

Despite this, she did reveal the ways that they spend time together in their spare time, including the very few days they’ve both been on set at the same time.

“Sometimes if we’re both in I’ll come in a bit early if he’s in or I’ll stay a bit later and I’ll take him home, just so we can have a bit of time together. It’s great when we’re in at the same time,” she explained.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.