Coronation Street star reveals character will be DEVASTATED for this reason

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has revealed that she thinks her character is going to have some serious 'regret' over her latest decision.

In a future episode of Coronation Street, Sarah Barlow finds out that she's pregnant - but she's not sure who the father is. Sarah is unsure whether the father is Adam, or her lover Damon Hay.

Tina O'Brien has revealed that Sarah Barlow is set to be "devastated" in the aftermath of her affair.

Talking about when the penny drops for Sarah that she might be pregnant, Tina explains, "She goes for a drink in the Rovers with Dee Dee, Sarah gets a glass of wine, takes a sip and it tastes absolutely vile, it makes her feel sick, and there;s this point where she's like: 'Oh, my, god', a bomb goes off in her head and she just thinks: 'Surely not'," Tina explained to Digital Spy.

"I'm assuming that must have been a symptom she had in previous pregnancies, like I couldn't even be in the same room as someone drinking coffee."

Tina goes on to say, "It's just the worst thing in the world ever" for Sarah.

"Obviously because she knows it's a 50/50 situation and she has no idea whose the baby is," Tina said. "It's more likely to be Adam's as they've slept together more but she knows one of the times with Damon she didn't use protection.

"She realises at this point that she's pretty much blown up her entire life, it's her worst nightmare."

(Image credit: ITV)

Tina went on to explain, "It's the worst thing, with the worst possible timing. I think if she was honest with herself, I don't think she really wanted a baby, I think she felt guilty about what she'd done with Damon and she knew how much Adam wanted a baby.

"I think if she'd have been a bit more honest with her feelings she'd have said it wasn't the right time for her, her career is doing really well and actually left to her own devices I don't think she would have had any more children.

"But she was trying to do the right thing for her marriage and her relationship. Now she's taken that and jumped all over because she's got to make the decision to tell Adam the truth of the situation and she doesn't know what he's going to do or how that is going to play out."

Will Sarah be able to find a way out of this mess? Tune in to Coronation Street next week to see how the story unfolds…

