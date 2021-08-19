'Coronation Street' star Sam Aston could be joining 'I'm A Celebrity' line-up

Coronation Street's Sam Aston could potentially be joining the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity, which is being filmed in Wales again this season. Fans are still eagerly awaiting the confirmed line-up, but Sam has expressed his interest in taking part.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the actor revealed he'd had a change of heart when it came to reality TV shows. He explained: "I’ve always said no to all of those shows, but then recently for some reason I’ve been more open to the idea."

He added that he could follow in the footsteps of his Coronation Street co-stars, saying: "Jennie [McAlpine] and Andy [Whyment] did the jungle and both of them said it’s the experience of a lifetime. If I was offered it I would be open to the idea and open to the extra pennies!"

Now that we know the series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales, it's a lot more likely Sam will take part as the idea of being alone in Australia didn't appeal to him. He revealed: "I'm a massive home bird, like when I go on holiday after a week I'm ready to come home, I've had enough.

"The idea of going to Australia and not having any contact whatsoever with my family makes me quite uncomfortable. It probably sounds quite soft as a lot of people work away, but I’ve never had to. That side of it would be tough."

And of course, there's certain challenges he's not up for either, as he added: "I also don’t really want to be eating pig’s testicles!"

Last year, Sam and his wife Briony welcomed a son, so being in Wales means he wouldn't be too far away from his family. Could this mean we'll be seeing him taking on the castle?

Sam Aston is best known for his role as Chesney Brown on the cobbles, a character he's been playing since 2003. He's been an iconic member of the cast since then and he's currently involved in an ongoing storyline with Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall). For full details, be sure to keep an eye on our soap spoilers page.

Coronation Street continues on ITV. I'm A Celebrity is expected to air later this year.