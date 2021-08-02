'I'm a Celebrity' confirms location for the new series

Ant and Dec pose with Giovanna Fletcher, the first celebrity to win in Wales.

I'm a Celebrity 2021 will see the show return to Wales once again instead of its usual home of Australia.

In light of the ongoing pandemic and with restrictions rapidly changing, the decision was made to host another season at Gwrych Castle.

Richard Cowles, Director of Unscripted at Lifted Entertainment said: “With the continued uncertainty around COVID and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.

"We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

The first series set in Wales was a huge success, despite initial disappointment that the series could not be filmed in Australia. ITV Chief Executive, Dame Carolyn McCall said the show would return to the country for the next series if possible, adding it is “meant to be” in Australia, but it seems everyone is happy to return to Wales once again.

At the time, the broadcaster said: "We are very grateful for the support of Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust in making this possible.

"We look forward to working with Conwy Borough Council, Visit Wales, and other organisations to ensure that local communities — and the Welsh tourism industry and creative sector more generally — get the maximum possible benefit from this news."

Giovanna Fletcher was the first celebrity to win at Gwrych Castle, beating Shane Richie, Mo Farah, Beverley Callard, Jessica Plummer, AJ Pritchard, Vernon Kay, Ruthie Henshall, Victoria Derbyshire, Hollie Arnold, and Russell Watson to be crowned Queen of the Castle.

The 2021 line-up has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that the new series will air in November so there are only a few months to wait!

I'm a Celebrity will air in November on ITV.