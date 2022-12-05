Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey on potential cheating bombshell for Asha and Nina

Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan in the soap, has shared her opinion on a potential storyline twist for her and Nina Lucas' (Mollie Gallagher) relationship.

In Coronation Street, Asha's relationship with Nina is going strong despite all of the obstacles they've faced over the past few years.

With their much-loved relationship going so well and Asha still living at home, Tanisha revealed what she thought about the young couple possibly moving in together at some point in the future.

Talking to What To Watch, Tanisha said: “I mean she’s still only 17. She’s 18 in January, which again, is a perfect time to do something like that. I think eventually I would love to see them living together because I think the dimensions of them would be quite brilliant to watch."

Tanisha also mentioned that Asha could be training to be a paramedic in the not-too-distant future, and would love to see how that affects her romance with Nina.

"I think it would be quite amazing to see that real life — coming home, being stressed. It’s just such a high-pressure job. I think I would really really love that and think it would be really great for them."

Nina and Asha are currently in a relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

However, anything can happen to some of the strongest romances, especially in the world of soaps. So could there be a cheating twist to their love story which could see the young couple fall apart?

Tanisha voiced her protests of having a cheating story for Nina and Asha, but did point out that anything can happen in soapland.

She explained: “We don’t need a cheating story. Not everyone needs to cheat in a relationship. But it’s a soap, we need the drama, we need something. But cheating should not be on the cards. Let’s hope that’s not the case.”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.