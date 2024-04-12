Coronation Street stars BLAST new character: 'I don't trust Kerry at all'
Things are about to get even more complicated for Coronation Street's Roy Cropper
Coronation Street fans think they have rumbled one character, branding new Weatherfield resident Kerry a liar.
In tonight's episode of Coronation Street (which airs Friday 12th April) things are about to get even tenser for Roy Crooper when it's revealed that 'Kerry' isn't all she seems - and Corrie fans have seen it coming a mile off.
'I don't trust "Kerry" at all,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the latest episode of the ITV show on Wednesday 10th April.
I don't trust "Kerry" at all. #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrieApril 10, 2024
Kerry arrived on the cobbles earlier this week, claiming she is the mum of missing Lauren Bolton. But fans are convinced that 'Kerry' - if that's even her real name - is hiding something.
Another Corrie fan commented, 'I don't think "Kerry" is who she says she is?'
I don't think "Kerry" is who she says she is? 😬🤔#CorrieApril 10, 2024
The fan had previously said of the new character, 'Roy is nieve - "Kerry" could be a fake pretending to be Lauren's mum. He might be falling into a trap here.'
Roy is nieve - "Kerry" could be a fake pretending to be Lauren's mum. He might be falling into a trap here. 😬 #CorrieApril 3, 2024
While another said, 'Evelyn’s right - Roy needs to keep his head down and a low profile and not contact "Kerry".'
Evelyn’s right - Roy needs to keep his head down and a low profile and not contact “Kerry”. #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrieApril 3, 2024
Another Corrie fan suggested, 'Get Evelyn to speak to Kerry. She’ll smell a rat within seconds!!'
Get Evelyn to speak to Kerry. She’ll smell a rat within seconds!! #CorrieApril 10, 2024
While another questioned, 'Now why’s he letting kerry stay in his flat may i ask? why are they acting like roy is the biggest idiot the world has ever seen.'
now why’s he letting kerry stay in his flat may i ask? why are they acting like roy is the biggest idiot the world has ever seen #CorrieApril 10, 2024
And another wrote, 'Nina knows this woman isn't legit - she should ask Kerry for ID.'
Nina knows this woman isn't legit - she should ask Kerry for ID. 🤔#CorrieApril 10, 2024
Poor Roy! We can't see this one ending well for him...
Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Friday 12th April to see what's next for Roy and the rest of the residents of Weatherfield, as well as the big reveal of who Kerry really is.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
