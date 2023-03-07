Coronation Street viewers praise Amy in chilling storyline twist

Summer is oblivious to what is going on in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street's dark storyline involving Aaron Sandford and Amy continued in tonight's episode (March 6, 2023), with some chilling developments.

Earlier in the week on Coronation Street, fans were horrified by the 'uncomfortable' Corrie storyline, which saw Aaron pursue a sexual encounter with Amy without her consent.

Tonight's episode saw Amy trying to piece together what had happened the night before while in a chilling twist, Aaron failed to take any blame for his unthinkable actions.

Viewers were quick to comment on the performance of Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy in the ITV show, praising her 'strong-minded' portrayal.

'Amy is a really strong-minded young woman. A great character. What have the script writers been thinking? Carla being drugged & experiencing mental health issues again; Daisy being stalked; now Amy facing the hardest time of her life. Not comfortable viewing #Corrie,' wrote one impressed fan on Twitter.

While another viewer said, '@ElleJMulvaney and @CharlieJordanxo are both doing an incredible job of portraying two very difficult but very important storylines.'

Others were quick to comment on Aaron's awful behaviour in the episode.

'Aaron took advantage….he knows it…regrets it but knows what he did was wrong,' wrote one annoyed viewer.

While another fan added, 'Aaron really doesn't think he's done anything wrong — we need a Tracy intervention here — with a frying pan!'

And another replied in the same vein, 'Aaron, you might want to Google “Tracy Barlow”.'

Tune in on Wednesday evening to find out whether Amy will get the full story and seek retribution against Aaron.

Coronation Street worked with The Schools Consent Project to tell tackle the issue as accurately and sensitively as possible. You can find out more about the organisation here (opens in new tab).

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.