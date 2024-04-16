Coronation Street's David Neilson reveals what he really thinks about Roy Cropper's murder twist

Coronation Street icon Roy Cropper has found himself into some serious trouble lately after he was arrested for the murder of missing teenager Lauren Bolton (Caitlin Rose Fitton).

Lauren abruptly left the cobbles earlier this year, with her flat left unlocked and no sign of where she went. This has sparked some concern about her well-being, and things have escalated since Roy ended up getting caught in the middle of it all.

Since viewers never saw Lauren's exit, nor did anyone else, Roy seems to be the only one who knows about her plans to leave Weatherfield and he has made himself a key suspect simply by being a good person. He was caught cleaning her flat, which made some people suspect he was actually disposing of evidence.

On top of this, Roy got himself into further trouble after Lauren's mum 'Kerry' showed up which resulted in Roy letting her stay with him, feeling guilty for her as she seemed to be struggling with her missing daughter.

But 'Kerry' wasn't who she claimed to be, and was actually a woman named Alice (Hannah Almond) who has secretly been filming and tracking Roy, accusing him of murder. Alice's cruel nature only continued, when she brought up Roy's late wife Hayley (Julie Hesmondhalgh), leaving Roy shocked and angry.

The mention of his beloved wife made him attempt to grab Alice's phone, which resulted in her falling and cutting her head. She went to the police accusing Roy of assault, and things are about to take a darker turn as it looks like he could be "tricked into confessing" to Lauren's murder, after being arrested.

Roy has always been good with words 💔#Corrie pic.twitter.com/zA5gIp0ducApril 15, 2024 See more

Speaking on This Morning about the beloved character, David said: "He's his own worst enemy! I mean, he needs support from himself, he puts himself there. I'm amazed that I [Roy] haven't been in prison before because everyone else has!"

He added: "Roy is innocent in every respect, he is innocent of the crime, but he is also an innocent soul. He never thought for one minute it would come to this, he truly felt that if he simply answered everything honestly it would all be okay and he was naive to assume that being innocent meant that he would be seen to be innocent."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.