Could THIS Casualty star be making a big comeback?

Casualty actor George Rainsford, who plays Ethan Hardy in the show, has revealed that he may make a comeback in the future.

The actor left the show in February 2023, after playing doctor Ethan for nine years.

The character had just been dealt a devastating blow, after finding out he has Huntington's Disease, with symptoms including memory loss, difficulty concentrating and depression.

While this was emotionally taxing for Ethan, he wasn't suffering symptoms at the time of leaving the show and George has revealed this leaves an opportunity for the storyline to be revisited.

“I'm sure that story is a possibility at some stage," he told Express.co.uk.

“The producers were really kind and there were just a few factors basically, I was living away from home for a long period and I also was missing doing other sorts of acting roles. So I spoke to them about an extended break.

However Ethan also revealed that there's no set date for a return, confirming that, at the moment, a comeback to Casualty is still a bit of a pipe dream.

A post shared by George Rainsford (@grainsford) A photo posted by on

“As yet, there's no return date planned, but I think the door is open and I would be really interested in sort of doing another stint at some point," he continued.

When leaving the show, Ethan posted a picture of himself alongside co-star Amanda Henderson with the sweet message, 'I love this woman. My favourite memories of my time on @bbccasualtyofficial are with her. So much silliness and fun.



'10 years is an incredible stint on one show. What a legend.'

A post shared by George Rainsford (@grainsford) A photo posted by on

During his time in the role, George worked with the Huntington’s Disease Association to understand - and raise awareness of - the condition.

He explained, “I wanted to be authentic and make sure I was telling that story correctly. I wanted to shine a light I suppose on a condition that not a lot of people know about, and I didn't know about to be honest.

“I wanted to make sure I did it right.”

Casualty airs next Saturday 27th May on BBC1 at 8.30pm.

Next week's Casualty details