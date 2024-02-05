Dad's Army legend Ian Lavender has died aged 77

Dad's Army star Ian Lavender, the last remaining original member of Captain Mainwaring's much-loved Walmington-on-Sea home guard platoon, has died aged 77.

Ian, who also appeared in EastEnders, played scarf-wearing Private Pike in the iconic BBC sitcom during the 1960s and 1970s. Speaking about the effect Dad's Army had on his life, he told The Guardian: "I’m very proud of Dad’s Army. If you asked me, 'Would you like to be in a sitcom that was watched by 18 million people, was on screen for 10 years, and will create lots of work for you and provide not just for you but for your children for the next 40-odd years?’ which is what's happened – I'd have been a fool to say, 'Bugger off.' I’d be a fool to have regrets."

Ian appeared in arguably Dad's Army's greatest-ever scene when Mainwaring and his men guarded a German U-boat crew.

Pike: "Whistle while you work, Hitler is a twerp. He's half barmy, so's his army. Whistle while you…"

U-Boat captain: "Your name will also go on the list. What is it?"

Mainwaring: "Don't tell him, Pike."

U-Boat captain: "Pike!"

Ian was 22 when he was cast in Dad's Army (Image credit: UKTV)

The Dad's Army Radio Show social media account announced the news, tweeting: "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful Ian Lavender. In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast. His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come…

"He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year's tour to his memory. Our thoughts and love are with Ian’s wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends."

Later in his career, Ian joined EastEnders in 2001 as Derek Harkinson, an old school friend of Pauline Fowler and quickly became a firm favourite with viewers. He often found himself caught up in the Fowler family drama and became a father figure to Martin as he grew up. The character stayed in the show for four years before taking a break and returning between 2016 and 2017 when he got a job at the Minute Mart.

Ian’s long career also included credits in Holby City, Doctors, Goodnight Sweetheart, Peak Practice and Keeping Up Appearances.