‘Dancing On Ice’ star Brendan Cole wants to be ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge

Current Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole appeared on Loose Women today (Thursday, Feb. 17) where he admitted that he would 'absolutely' be up for judging Strictly if he was asked to.

This week on Dancing On Ice, Brendan will be skating with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield after his partner Vanessa Bauer tested positive for COVID and is unable to take part in this weekend’s show.

Ex-Strictly judge and West End royalty Arlene Phillips will be joining the panel as a guest judge for Musicals week, which Brendan spoke briefly about during his appearance on Loose Women.

“Arlene’s a phenomenal force within musicals and the West End. She’s a good friend of mine from working so many years on Strictly. I’m interested to see how she’s going to be this weekend because she’s going to have quite an eye for detail from the theatre. If we don’t bring that, she’s going to be quite harsh, I think,” he said.

Vanessa Bauer won't be able to perform in this week's show due to testing positive for COVID. (Image credit: ITV)

He also touched on the rumor that Bruno Tonioli has been dropped from the show so that they can keep professional dancer Anton Du Beke as a judge. The Loose Women panel asked what he thought about this decision...

“I would be in Anton’s camp," admitted Brendan. "It is fresh for the show, I think he’s done a great job."

“I’d like him to be a bit more constructively critical. I think he’s a bit too nice, but maybe he’s being that way because he wants the seat. I think he’s done a good job on the panel, I think it needs a mix-up. Hey, get rid of half of them, I say!” he joked.

When Brendan was questioned if he would be willing to be a judge, he seemed keen on the idea.

“Oh, absolutely. I judged the New Zealand version for five years back in the day, and I enjoyed the experience. One, you never get voted off, which is always lovely, and then you get to give the couples something that they can bring back the following week."

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday on ITV. You can watch previous episodes of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC iPlayer.