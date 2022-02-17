‘Dancing On Ice’ star Brendan Cole wants to be ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge
By Grace Morris published
'Dancing On Ice' contestant Brendan Cole is up for using his judging skills in 'Strictly Come Dancing.'
Current Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole appeared on Loose Women today (Thursday, Feb. 17) where he admitted that he would 'absolutely' be up for judging Strictly if he was asked to.
This week on Dancing On Ice, Brendan will be skating with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield after his partner Vanessa Bauer tested positive for COVID and is unable to take part in this weekend’s show.
Ex-Strictly judge and West End royalty Arlene Phillips will be joining the panel as a guest judge for Musicals week, which Brendan spoke briefly about during his appearance on Loose Women.
“Arlene’s a phenomenal force within musicals and the West End. She’s a good friend of mine from working so many years on Strictly. I’m interested to see how she’s going to be this weekend because she’s going to have quite an eye for detail from the theatre. If we don’t bring that, she’s going to be quite harsh, I think,” he said.
He also touched on the rumor that Bruno Tonioli has been dropped from the show so that they can keep professional dancer Anton Du Beke as a judge. The Loose Women panel asked what he thought about this decision...
“I would be in Anton’s camp," admitted Brendan. "It is fresh for the show, I think he’s done a great job."
“I’d like him to be a bit more constructively critical. I think he’s a bit too nice, but maybe he’s being that way because he wants the seat. I think he’s done a good job on the panel, I think it needs a mix-up. Hey, get rid of half of them, I say!” he joked.
When Brendan was questioned if he would be willing to be a judge, he seemed keen on the idea.
“Oh, absolutely. I judged the New Zealand version for five years back in the day, and I enjoyed the experience. One, you never get voted off, which is always lovely, and then you get to give the couples something that they can bring back the following week."
Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday on ITV. You can watch previous episodes of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC iPlayer.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.