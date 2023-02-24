Danny Dyer reveals there are some EastEnders co-stars he WON'T miss

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed that he won't miss some of his soap castmates following his explosive Christmas exit.

Danny bid an emotional farewell to EastEnders on Christmas Day after his character Mick Carter was involved in a tragic drowning accident and is now presumed dead.

The devastating incident happened after Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) crashed her car off a cliff with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) inside.

Mick jumped in to save a pregnant Janine but was unaware that Linda had managed to swim to safety and went back into the sea to rescue the love of his life.

As he searched for her in the water, he disappeared and has been lost at sea, with only his wallet been found since.

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

While filming this week's The Jonathan Ross show which is set to air on Saturday, February 25 at 9.40 pm on ITV and ITVX, Danny discussed his time on the soap and also spoke about how he won't miss some familiar faces from the Square.

Jonathan asked Danny: “Who will you miss the least?”

“There’s a few of them actually, I ain’t going to lie. I won’t say [who], you know. Most of them I love dearly. Not all…” Danny replied.

“So they know who they are, though?” Jonathan questioned.

“I would have thought so,” Danny

Since leaving the soap, Danny is already on to his next project as he will star in Australian crime drama Heat.

Heat is set against the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two close-knit families go on a summer vacation to a secluded home.

However, "as secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox — and not everyone will make it out alive."

Danny is appearing in Cheat, a brand new game show on Netflix which he is presenting alongside Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Ellie Taylor. Cheat lands on the streaming platform on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.