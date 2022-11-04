Danny Dyer to star alongside Neighbours legends in Australian crime thriller Heat

Danny Dyer has revealed his new role following his upcoming soap exit.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer is going Down Under for his next role in action thriller Heat after announcing his exit from the soap and will be acting alongside some famous Neighbours stars.

Danny revealed in January 2022 that he would be leaving EastEnders after nearly a decade of playing much-loved Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter and is now set to star in gritty Channel 5 drama, Heat.

Danny teased that the upcoming project is "powerful" and "dark," and said of his new role: “Can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia. I’ve always been intrigued about working there. It’s my first gig since my long stint at EastEnders. Really powerful dark script and a strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!!!”

Heat is set against the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two close-knit families go on a summer vacation to a secluded home.

However, "as secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox — and not everyone will make it out alive."

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Danny will be appearing alongside an all-star Australian cast, including Neighbours favourites Olympia Valance, who played Paige Smith and Richie Morris, who starred as Levi Canning.

Joining them are Darren McMullen (Doctor, Doctor), Jane Allsop (Blue Heelers), Pia Miranda (Wentworth) and newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5 said: “I’m delighted Danny is joining Channel 5 for his first major drama project post-EastEnders. Heat is a suspenseful and nail-biting thriller and I can’t wait to see him bring his great talent and energy to it”.

The actor previously teased that his soap exit will be "epic" and "huge," telling The Sun (opens in new tab): "There’s been a discussion about what we’re gonna do. I might be killed off, I might not. I just want to go out in a huge, epic way. I don’t want to be in the back of a cab.

“I don’t want a heart attack because of high cholesterol. I want to go out and I want to get people talking about it. So, yeah, it’s gonna be huge."

Heat is expected to air on Channel 5 and Network 10 in 2023.