Danny Dyer set to host new reality series about a common fear

Danny Dyer is taking on an interesting new role for Channel 4, where he'll be hosting a reality series all about a common fear: the dark.

In Scared of the Dark we follow six celebrities as they live in total darkness for a week, taking on numerous challenges and trying to survive in a specially created pitch-black space for seven days.

This exciting new series comes after Danny's most recent venture, Cheat, a Netflix game show series that relies on contestants' ability to lie in order to win a life-changing sum of money.

Speaking about Channel 4's Scared of the Dark, Danny Dyer said: "This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I've ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things.

"Throw in a bunch of celebs and make them do things with the lights off – it's proper good telly. You're gonna laugh, you're gonna laugh some more and I promise you're gonna love it."

Danny Dyer in Scared of the Dark. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The new reality series certainly sounds intense, and we know that participating celebrities will be watched over by clinical psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, while they try to cope with everyday living and socialising as well as taking on tasks.

There can only be one winner though, so over five consecutive nights we'll watch as each of the celebrities try to conquer their fears and survive in darkness, hoping to emerge from the bunker as a winner.

We don't have a confirmed release date yet, but the series is expected to arrive at some point in the spring and a trailer should be on the way soon which gives us a glimpse at this weird and wonderful challenge.

Scared of the Dark will be the third presenting job for Danny Dyer, following Cheat and BBC game show The Wall. He is of course, best known for playing Mick Carter in the BBC soap EastEnders.

However, the actor made the decision to step down from the soap in 2022, and said on his podcast at the time: "There's no big story around it, really. Other than the fact I've decided to go off and try some other stuff. I'm 44 now, and I've had nine years of playing Mick and I think he needs to be rested. I'm still looking for that defining role.

"Maybe it is there, maybe it isn't. But I've always been quite ambitious and I had quite a long career before I went into EastEnders."