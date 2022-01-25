David Arquette shares sweet moment his son saw him in the 'Scream' poster

Scream legend David Arquette and comedian Nick Thune joined James Corden on the most recent episode of The Late Late Show, and David has shared the cute moment where his son saw the Scream poster.

Corden was chatting to the pair about their kids, and he asked Arquette whether his younger children were aware of just how big a deal the Scream movies actually are.

Laughing, the father of three replied: "They see the costume during Halloween and the poster; my son saw it and said 'You should go up and tell them you're in the movie!' and I was like 'You don't really do that."

In the same interview, he also talked about a moment he said his life flashed before his eyes during a terrifying wrestling accident known as a 'Death Match'.

As Arquette explained: "I had something called a 'Death Match', and I should have known by the name that it's pretty dangerous, but I got stabbed in the neck with a light tube.

"I did a documentary called You Cannot Kill David Arquette and [during a match] I pulled his legs when I wasn't supposed to, I was getting upset, it's a long story, but it slipped and hit me in the neck and I was like, 'I'm going.' Your life does flash before your eyes."

He added: "It's not as scary as you think. It's just over; you're like, this is it, that sucked. That's pretty much the last thoughts". In response, Corden joked: "comforting to know".

You can watch the full clip from The Late Late Show below:

In our Scream review, we said: "Scream slashes through modern horror culture with a slick, merciless blade in this fifth franchise entry that's just as spirited and sharp as Wes Craven's originals."

This new entry into the cult classic horror franchise saw the original trio of heroes (Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Riley, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley) returning for a new series of murders in Woodsboro, decades after the original incident.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 am ET on CBS. Scream arrived in movie theaters globally on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.