Death in Paradise fans in 'happy tears' after season finale - but was something missing?

Death in Paradise season 13 came to a close this evening with fans on the edge of their seat waiting to see if DI Neville Parker would leave Saint Marie.

When the time came, the fans were delighted by the "perfect" ending to the season finale.

But some viewers thought something was missing from the last episode.

Neville was ready to go (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)



It had been rumoured Ralf Little, who plays Neville, was saying goodbye to the role after five years but without an official announcement, no one knew for sure.

As the show began, Neville was absolutely, definitely leaving. He’d packed a bag and everything. And yes it was frustrating that he was leaving just before DS Florence Cassell returned. But that’s life, he told himself.

His mind made up, the only thing Neville was nervous about was the flight. At the airport he chatted with another passenger before he popped an antihistamine, hoping it would help him sleep. And it definitely did the job - especially combined with the rum he’d drunk before he left.

Neville slept peacefully all the way to Dominica, waking up as the plane began to descend.

The body was on the beach (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures)

But that’s when he noticed the man he’d spoken to at the airport - the man who’d definitely been on the plan with him - had disappeared. Everyone on board denied he’d ever been there and shaken Nev rang the commissioner to chat it through. He was even more shaken when he described the man and Selwyn confirmed he’d just been found dead on the beach. What?!

Intrigued, Neville returned to the island to investigate. He uncovered a murky world of bad romances, drug smuggling and illicit payments which meant everyone on the flight was covering things up.

It seemed impossible at first but eventually Neville worked it all out.

Neville told Florence he'd think about it (Image credit: BBC)

What was less easy to make sense of, was his romance with Florence. She put her heart on the line and told Neville how she felt about him - and he turned her down.

But his team weren't having that! As Neville set off to the airport again, they all raced after him, flagged down his car and demanded to know if he was sure he was doing the right thing.

Catherine even pointed out that he was making decisions because he was scared - just as he had done when he first arrived in Saint Marie.

"It's so easy to slip back into old habits," said Neville. Before Dwayne told him if he loved Florence, he should just go and get her.

Thankfully Neville listened. He raced to the ferry terminal where Florence was waiting and told her he wanted them to be together - wherever they went.

And the pair sailed off together.

The fans LOVED the sweet ending to the series.

"Happy tears," declared one viewer, while another said the series had been "absolutely fantastic".

"Neville and Florence sailing off into the sun together was the perfect ending for them both," said another thrilled fan.

But some fans thought there had been something missing from the final few moments of the episode - a KISS!

Though Neville and Florence did touch hands as they sailed away together, we viewers didn't get to see them kiss.

Some fans were disappointed by the lack of lip action.

"We didn't even get a kiss?!?!" questioned one viewer.

Other fans weren't convinced this is really the end for Neville. Will he be leaving Saint Marie for good? Or will he return in the Christmas special?

Just 276 days to wait!

Meanwhile, spin-off Beyond Paradise continues on Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.