Death in Paradise 'signs up' Oscar-winning child star legend

Death in Paradise looks set to welcome an Oscar winner to Saint Marie!

Hayley Mills first shot to stardom in Pollyanna, a Disney movie that earned her what would be the last Academy Juvenile Award in 1960, and she's been on our screens ever since, most recently in Unforgotten season 5.

Thanks to some snaps she's shared on Instagram, it's all but been confirmed that she's soon to appear in Death in Paradise season 13.

At the end of May, she shared a panoramic snap of a sun-kissed beach with the caption: "Talk about a room with a view! Landed in Guadeloupe last night and look what I woke up to! #deathinparadise #roomwithaview".

More recently, she shared the below image of her side-by-side with none other than DI Neville himself, writing: "In Paradise with @ralf.little who is very nice and an ex-footballer!"

Since it was confirmed that filming got underway on Death in Paradise season 13 in Guadeloupe at the start of May, it's not too difficult to connect the dots and guess that she's likely to be a part of the new series.

Hayley's fans were clearly thrilled to see her teasing an appearance in the hit BBC show. In the comments, one follower wrote: "can't wait to see the episode you are in when it goes to air, it's one of my most favourite tv shows."

Another said: "Love the show and Ralf. And you! What fun", and a third wrote: "I have loved you since I was a little girl. I am so looking forward to seeing you in this episode."

Officially, though, the BBC hasn't confirmed whether she'll be part of the new series.

In other recent Death in Paradise news, it was recently reported that EastEnders actress Patsy Kensit spent two weeks in Guadeloupe working on the show. And in a recent Instagram Live Q&A session, Ralf Little said that Danny John-Jules was 'always welcome' to return to the show and gave us a progress update on how filming was going on the new season.

"We are halfway through episode one, we've got the Christmas special in the bag. I think episode one is very good and so is the Christmas special", he said.

Death in Paradise season 13 will return to our screens in 2024.