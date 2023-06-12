Death in Paradise's Ralf Little: Danny John-Jules 'welcome' to return as Dwayne

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little says Danny John-Jules is always "welcome" to make a comeback to the show as his hugely popular character Officer Dwayne Myers.

Danny was last seen on the hit crime drama in the 2021 Christmas special and Ralf, who stars as DI Neville Parker, says he'd be more than happy for Danny to return again as Dwayne.

"He came back for the last Christmas special and he was a legend. I used to watch Red Dwarf as a kid, so he's a real hero of mine. He's always welcome as far as I’m concerned, love him," revealed Ralf in a Q & A session via his Instagram (below).

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old confirmed that they’d already shot the Christmas special and were now busy working on the new series, Death in Paradise season 13.

"We are halfway through episode one, we've got the Christmas special in the bag. I think episode one is very good and so is the Christmas special,” Ralf said.

The last series was notable for a huge twist, which we won't ruin here just in case you've not watched it!, and Ralf teased that there's plenty more drama ahead.

"I think it's going to be really great. Obviously, I can't give any spoilers, but the creative team has really pushed the boat out."

There's plenty of speculation that this could be Ralf's final series as Neville, given that the new series will see him becoming the show’s longest-serving detective. He currently holds that record jointly with Kris Marshall, as they've both starred in 30 episodes each (Ralf additionally guest-starred as a different character in an earlier series back in 2013]. We expect Kris might even turn up on Death in Paradise in a crossover with Beyond Paradise, which follows his character, DI Humphrey Goodman, in the UK.

Humphrey and Neville have now met! (Image credit: BBC)

While Ralf wouldn't reveal who would be guest starring in the new series, he did say that he especially enjoyed working in a previous series with Inside Number No. 9 star Steve Pemberton. "Steve Pemberton was in my first episode, which was lovely, he's a mate of mine."

Ralf was sporting a beard, but he said it was the weekend and unfortunately when he returned to work he’d have to have it shaved off again to play Neville ("Sad times," as he put it!).