Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell will present a new Channel 4 documentary

Derry Girls actress Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is set to present a new documentary for Channel 4 which will give fans a closer look into the second-largest city in Northern Ireland, and her hometown.

Channel 4's The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell will explore her upbringing in the Catholic community and how things have changed in the city since then, where we'll meet students from Jamie-Lee's old school and learn more about living in Derry.

Set 50 years on from Bloody Sunday, the documentary will also look at what the future might hold for the city, with a particular focus on the younger generation who still live with the impact of the Troubles.

Speaking about the new documentary, Daniel Fromm, Channel 4’s commissioning editor for popular factual said: "I’m hugely excited to be working with Tyrone Productions on their first commission for Channel 4 — and with Jamie-Lee in a brand new role for her.

"Derry Girls has brought the city to national prominence; now this film gives a voice to a new generation of its young people, so they can tell us what it’s like to grow up there in 2022."

Co-executive producer of Tyrone Productions Patricia Carroll added: "As a Northern Ireland company, we are delighted to be working with Channel 4 and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on this very personal documentary at such an important time in the city’s story.

"Fiercely proud of her home city, Jamie-Lee is the perfect person to explore Derry’s past and share her hopes for its future, and we know that Channel 4 audiences will be both entertained and intrigued by what she discovers."

We don't yet have a release date for The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell but we'll let you know as soon as we have more updates about the upcoming factual programme.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell played Michelle Mallon in Lisa McGee's hugely successful Derry Girls, where she quickly became a fan favourite as the no-nonsense, opinionated and rebellious character.

Starring alongside Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn and Louisa Harland, the group quickly became comedy icons for Channel 4 with Derry Girls season 3 concluding earlier this month.

Derry Girls is available on-demand via All 4. The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell will air on Channel 4 in due course.