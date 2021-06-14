Dick and Dom planning big comeback with a brand new game show

Dick and Dom backstage at Children in Need in 2018.

Dick and Dom are set to make a return to TV with a brand-new game show aimed directly at their adult fans!

Chaotic TV presenters Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood have revealed they're in talks to produce a game show for grown-ups who grew up with their BAFTA-winning Saturday morning kids’ show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow!

Based on their podcast, Dick and Dom’s Cash From Chaos, the new show will involve playing games against a live studio audience.

The duo revealed the news to The Mirror. Richard McCourt said: “We’ve been moving to that millennial generation — the kids that grew up with us.

"Cash From Chaos is basically a game show, so the audience try to win what we’ve been paid.

"They play games against us to try and win our money. It went really well. We’re going to start running in the pilots for it, so fingers crossed.”

On this date 15 years ago Da Bungalow ended! Watch the full behind the scenes vid👉 https://t.co/SS3GkjVGOZ pic.twitter.com/X6bHUWhKrWMarch 11, 2021 See more

The Cash From Chaos podcast ran for one six-episode season in 2019. The show saw Dick and Dom competing against members of their live studio audience in a variety of weird games.

The games included "How Much Can I Fit In My Mouth?", where one audience member had to try and fit more random bits of food in their mouth than either Dick or Dom could. Another one titled “What Have I Dropped?”, where they had to guess what object just by listening to how it sounded hitting the floor!

In each episode, Dick and Dom were joined by an additional independent adjudicator. Their guests included fellow children’s TV presenters like Barney Harwood, Melvin O'Doom and Angellica Bell.

We don’t yet know when Cash From Chaos will air, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest news!