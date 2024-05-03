Diddly Squat Farm celebrates Clarkson's Farm season 3 by selling lots of spicy gifts

With the release date of Clarkson's Farm season 3 upon us (it comes out today, Friday, May 3, if you didn't know), Amazon has given us all a taste of Diddly Squat Farm's produce... literally.

You can now buy several items from the farm shop online: there are preserves, sweet treats, seasonings, oils, juices, coffee, and more — even some alcohol, which I'm curious to taste.

Prices range from £4.80 for jam to almost £40 for "Cow Juice" or vodka, as the rest of us call it. Unfortunately, this produce is only on sale in the UK, so international fans of Clarkson's Farm will just have to buy a plane ticket if they want to test it all out.

One interesting thing to note about all this produce is that it's all quite spicy. Why get normal oil when you can get Chilli Infused Rapeseed Oil? Do you want some apple juice, or do you want Apple Juice with Chilli Juice? Why season your food with one chilli if there's Three Chilli Seasoning?

If you like nice mild preserves and condiments then you're out of luck because the mayo is Smoked Chilli Mayonnaise and your ploughman's is going to have either Ghost Chilli Chutney or Habanero Chilli Chutney (the former is typically the spicier one, if you're tempted). Even the Hot Beef Jerky is... well, hot, and let's not even start on the Hint of Hot Gin!

So is this showing Jeremy Clarkson's penchant for something spicy? Well, possibly, but it's probably the result of the man's chilli tasting session in the second season of Clarkson's Farm. Now people at home can join in with all this spicy produce!

If you want something a little tamer, the Diddly Squat Farm has options for you. There's Traditional Butter Fudge, Sunday Roast Seasoning, non-spicy Apple Juice, and normal old coffee.

Clarkson's bees are working hard too with Bee Juice (honey), Bee Juice Bites (chocolate-coated honey bites), and also Bee Juice Whisky (no points for guessing what this is, or what flavour it has) for the adults reading this.

If you've been enjoying Clarkson's Farm, you'll likely want to pick up some of the above for snacks to enjoy while you watch the new season. Members of the What to Watch team who haven't even seen the show are also curious to see what Clarkson has cooked (or baked, or brewed) up on his farm, so if you see the store run out of stock on the spicy chutney's, you know why!

The new season of Jeremy Clarkson's farming show returns on Friday, May 3, and here's how to watch Clarkson's Farm season 3 if you're interested.