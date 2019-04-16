DirecTV Now loses its access to the NFL Network

The hits just keep on coming for DirecTV Now . Not only has it been hemorrhaging subscribers the past few months (we should find out how many in AT&T's earnings call on April 24) and it rolled out new plans that aren't necessarily all that great — now it's just lost a pretty major sports channel. The NFL Network is no longer available on the streaming network. (It's also been pulled from AT&T's U-verse system)

Twisting the knife a little bit, we also learn that it's still available with a traditional DirecTV subscription.

The NFL Network was available on three of DirecTV Now's packages — the $110-a-month "Choice" plan, the $124-a-month "Xtra" plan, and the $135-a-month "Ultimate" plan. (Which we suppose is not quite as ultimate now.)

And, well, that's that. The reasoning? Almost certainly money. AT&T says on its website : "The NFL Network and RED ZONE CHANNEL® remain available to all fans on DIRECTV. However, as we continue to manage content costs, we could not reach an agreement with the NFL to continue to carry those channels on U-verse and DIRECTV NOW."

NFL Network is still available on PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and Fubo TV.