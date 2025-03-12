Disney Plus adds animated blockbuster Moana 2 for the perfect family movie night

After finishing as the fourth biggest box office hit in the US in 2024 (third worldwide) with more than $1 billion, Moana 2 finally sails to streaming as it is now available to watch on Disney Plus for all subscribers.

The Disney animated sequel to 2016’s Moana picks up with the titular hero as she receives a call from her ancestors that once again calls her to the sea where new adventures and dangers await. She gets some help as she is reunited with the demigod Maui. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return to lend their voices to Moana and Maui, respectively.

While Moana 2 didn’t quite earn the same love critically (though it’s still “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes; read WTW’s Moana 2 review) or with awards (it received no Oscar nominations) compared to its predecessor, audiences showed they were more than happy to go on another adventure with Moana as evidenced by its impressive box office haul and its 86% fan approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Now it can be a great option for family movie night.

Interestingly enough, Moana 2 was originally intended to be a Disney Plus original series, not a movie. But the powers that be made the switch, gave it a prime November release date (over the Thanksgiving holiday in the US) and affirmed Moana as one of the most popular Disney characters in recent years.

There’s a good bit of timing as well for anyone interested in watching Disney Plus but who is not currently signed up for the streaming service. A new Disney Plus deal available through the end of March for new and returning Disney Plus subscribers allows you to get the streaming service for $2.99 per month for the first four months of your subscription.

Of course, with a Disney Plus subscription, you’re not just getting Moana 2, but access to just about every Disney and Pixar animated classic, including the original Moana (in case you want to make it a double feature).

Watch the Moana 2 trailer right here if you need a sneak peek at the movie:

If you are not a Disney Plus subscriber and don’t want to be, but still are interested in watching Moana 2, the movie is available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms.