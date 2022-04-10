If you're a Disney Plus subscriber you can now save on Disney World holidays
Being a Disney Plus subscriber means you get to unlock a ton of exciting content, from Marvel movies to the entire backlog of nostalgic TV shows, but now you may also be able to score money off a holiday at Disney World as well.
The media giant recently announced that subscribers can save money on their stays at selected Walt Disney Resort hotels from 8 July to 30 September this year, with up to 25% off their Orlando, Florida accommodation during the most expensive summer months.
To start claiming this offer, the first step subscribers need to take is to link their Disney Plus account to their My Disney Experience account. If you don’t have a My Disney Experience account, sign up for one first on the website. Make sure you’re using the same email address you used for your Disney Plus account, and that you do everything on desktop (as opposed to the mobile app) for the best results.
When you log into your My Disney Experience account, click on the My Disney Experience option on the right-hand side of the main menu. Then, click on your name and the option to click on your profile.
From here, click on the Memberships & Passes option to check that your Disney Plus account is linked.
If you’re in luck, you will see that your status as a Disney Plus subscriber will be indicated under your name.
Once you are ready to book your holiday, the resort options will automatically have discount levels applied while you browse. Just make sure you book your visit within the promotional period. There are various discount tiers depending on the resort:
25% Savings
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
20% Savings
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
15% Savings
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
10% Savings
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
You should be aware that the number of rooms you can be allocated under this offer is limited, and you may be required to stay for a minimum length of time in order for the promotion to be validated. You will not receive a discount on theme park admission, and these tickets are not included in the resort price.
Disney Plus is not the first streaming service to launch loyalty programs in a bid to retain subscribers. For example, Peacock began the rollout of its loyalty program last month. Those who are subscribed to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus can benefit from rewards such as a free movie ticket through Fandango or a Vudu on-demand movie rental.
This move comes as streaming providers aim to reduce the amount of ‘churn and return’ in their subscriber count. In other words, they want to minimize patterns whereby we would, for example, sign up to Disney Plus just to watch a specific series, then cancel our subscription once we’re done and pick another platform.
