Disney sets Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming date — and it's soon

Disney has finally revealed when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available to stream from the comfort of your sofa.

If you missed the most recent Marvel movie at the box office, you can join Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Mantis and Rocket Raccoon and the rest of the gang in their latest galactic adventure when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 2.

In What To Watch's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review, we said that the film showed that the Guardians 'still have the ability to surprise', calling James Gunn's finale MCU effort a 'fond and fitting' finale.

In their latest outing, the superpowered squad is settling into their life on Knowhere, but their lives are soon upended by the echoes of Rocket's past. It's down to Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) to rally his crew for another dangerous mission to save their teammate's life. It's a mission that, if not completed successfully, could end up leading to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Along with Chris Pratt, the film also stars Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, with Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki also returning for the new film.

In addition, Will Poulter returned to play Adam Warlock after his character was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Chukwudi Iwuji and Maria Bakalova also joined the cast as the High Evolutionary and Cosmo the Spacedog, respectively.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's streaming release comes 90 days after it first hit theaters on May 5, 2023. To date, Guardians 3 is the second-highest-grossing film of the year, having earned over $840 million worldwide. (via BoxOfficeMojo.com).

There's plenty more for Marvel fans to look forward to this year. Secret Invasion still has two more episodes to deliver and Tom Hiddleston is returning for more time-hopping adventures in Loki season 2 this October.

The next major movie in Phase 5 is The Marvels, which will see Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris) crossing paths.

For more info on the latest releases, check out our guide to the new movies coming later this year.