Disney sets Mufasa: The Lion King release date, pulls Star Wars Rogue Squadron

After setting the stage for their upcoming movie lineup, Disney has given official release dates for a number of movies set to come out in 2023 and 2024, including Mufasa: The Lion King. However, one movie did end up being yanked from Disney’s theatrical schedule, the Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron.

Variety (opens in new tab) reported on the release date announcements. Here are all of the new dates:

Next Goal Wins, April 21, 2023

The Haunted Mansion, August 11, 2023

Wish, November 22, 2023

Elio, March 1, 2024

Snow White, March 22, 2024

Inside Out 2, June 14, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King, July 5, 2024

Untitled Marvel movie, September 6, 2024

Next Goal Wins is the latest movie written and directed by Taika Waititi and stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett and Rhys Darby. The movie, officially being released by Searchlight Pictures, is based on the true story of an American Samoa soccer team trying to qualify for the world cup.

The Haunted Mansion is based on the popular Disneyland ride and stars Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy and LaKeith Stanfield. The August 11 release date is a shift from its previously announced March 10, 2023, date.

Wish is a title that was announced at D23. It's a new Disney animated movie starring Ariana DeBose and is said to focus on the magical star that many Disney characters have wished on before.

Elio is an upcoming Pixar animated movie about a boy who is transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for Earth. America Ferrera and Yonas Kibreab are attached to lend their voices. It'd be the first of two Pixar movies in 2024, with Inside Out 2 also slated.

Snow White is a live-action remake of the classic Disney fairy tale, with West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler starring as the titular princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Then there is Mufasa: The Lion King. This movie, directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, is a prequel to The Lion King, focusing on the famous king's (previously voiced by James Earl Jones) origin. The movie is going to use the same technology that 2019’s The Lion King remake did, with Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, as Timon and Pumbaa, returning, as well as John Kani, who voiced Rafiki.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the Untitled Marvel movie since it is untitled, but the September 6, 2024, release date puts it in between Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four, the former considered a part of the MCU Phase 5 and the latter MCU Phase 6.

On Roque Squadron, the movie is being directed by Patty Jenkins but has had trouble getting started. Variety reported that the movie had not begun production, which would have made it almost impossible to achieve its previous December 22, 2023, release date. This is the second delay of the movie to date.

Check out our new movies guide to see what Disney movies and more you can still expect in 2022.