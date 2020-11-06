Disney's live-action Mulan gets DVD and Blu-ray release on Nov. 10

It's been a wild ride for the live-action remake of Mulan, first with the theatrical release scuttled due to the global pandemic, and then the release as the one (and so far only) film to drop on the Disney+ Premier Access scheme. That required an additional $29 fee on top of the subscription to the streaming service.

A wider release is still coming, however, and that starts Nov. 10, when Mulan — both versions, actually — becomes available on optical media. That is, DVDs. Specifically, that means 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and on traditional DVD.

There's also a two disc collection that'll include the Blu-ray DVD and a digital copy of both the original animated movie and the new remake.

The live-action release will feature a number of bonuses, including making-of featurettes, as well as a chat with Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated version. There also will be a half-dozen deleted scenes, as well as music videos.

The animated version of Mulan will have some bonus sections, too, including deleted scenes, classic music and featurettes, plus audio commentary by producer Pam Coats and directors Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook.

Meanwhile, we're still expecting to see Mulan move from the Disney+ Premiere Access program to Disney+ proper — that is, it'll be available to subscribers without having to pay that extra fee — on Dec. 4. That's also the first time that subscribers in France will be able to stream the movie as well.

