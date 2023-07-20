Doctor Who reveals the 14th Doctor's sonic screwdriver

Get your first look at David Tennant's new sonic screwdriver below.

The BBC has unveiled the 14th Doctor's sonic screwdriver ahead of David Tennant's return to the series later this year.

Over the years, plenty of Doctors have put the sonic screwdriver to work to help them escape all manner of sticky situations. Typically, the sonic screwdriver gets a fresh look every time the Doctor regenerates, and the arrival of the 14th Doctor is no different.

In a slick new video, the BBC has teased the updated design of the sonic screwdriver that Tennant will be wielding in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials alongside his former companion, Donna Noble.

The teaser zooms in on the device in minute detail, giving us a close look at the new sonic screwdriver's intricate design. And, once the device is powered up, it even takes us inside the sonic screwdriver, to get a glimpse at the inner mechanisms at work.

Check the video out below:

The new sonic device is distinct from Jodie Whittaker's screwdriver, taking a step back from the 13th Doctor's distinctly alien appearance. However, its design clearly includes multiple callbacks to some of the Doctor's former faces.

Chiefly, it includes a similar claw-like design, a similar sonic emitter and the leather grip of Matt Smith's incarnation, whilst also featuring the grey cracked handle and a solid-blue emitter that recalls Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's former device. The solid-blue tube at the heart of the device could also harken back to Peter Capaldi's screwdriver... even if the 12th Doctor was more partial to his sonic sunglasses!

The sci-fi classic will next be on our screens in November for a three-part miniseries to coincide with Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. The new series will air on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK but will be streaming on Disney Plus, Doctor Who's new home outside of the UK following a landmark new deal struck earlier in the year.

The one thing we now want to know is whether the sonic screwdriver will be getting another redesign very shortly. Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over from Tennant as the 15th Doctor starting with this year's Doctor Who festive special. Is he going to put his own spin on the classic device?