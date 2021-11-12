'Doctor Who' showrunner Chris Chibnall spills the beans on Jodie Whittaker's final EVER scene

Jodie has already filmed her last scenes on 'Doctor Who'.

Doctor Who's Chris Chibnall has reflected on Jodie Whittaker's exit scene, where her version of the Doctor will regenerate into a new, currently unconfirmed, person.

Writing in Doctor Who Magazine, he said: "The day has been scheduled considerately and brilliantly. Jodie's final scenes of our final episode are being shot on her final day."

Chris added: "The last shot of the day is the last shot of the Thirteenth Doctor. When it's done, the studio floor breaks into emotion-filled applause. It is packed."

"The day's work is topped off with the final crew photo of the Thirteenth Doctor's era, on the set of the TARDIS. The photo is done. The day is done. The Thirteenth Doctor leaves the building. Let the wrap party begin!"

Season 13 is Jodie's final appearance, and she spoke to us about how she feels about her departure. Jodie revealed: "Even thinking about it makes me upset, but this show needs new energy, and the joy of this part is that you hand on your boots.

"I don't know who to, but whoever that is, what a thing to be able to go, 'oh, you're going to have a right time'!"

Jodie Whittaker has filmed her exit scene as the thirteenth Doctor. (Image credit: BBC)

Jodie made history as the first woman to ever take on the iconic role of The Doctor, but we still don't know who'll be replacing her as the 14th. There's plenty of rumours though, including Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Line of Duty's Vicky McClure, and It's A Sin star Lydia West.

Or, if they decide to cast a man again it could be Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith, Good Omens star Michael Sheen, or The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade. It could also be none of these and the Doctor Who team could completely surprise us, we'll have to wait and see!

Doctor Who season 13 kicked off with Flux, which aired on Sunday, Oct. 31. The series is currently running until Dec. 5, and then there are two specials for fans to enjoy before Jodie's Doctor regenerates.

The specials are the usual Doctor Who Christmas special 2021 (airing on New Year's Day), and a final one in Spring 2022.

Doctor Who is available to watch on-demand via BBC iPlayer.