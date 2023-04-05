Doctors fans in mourning as ANOTHER legend leaves the soap

A Doctors legend will be leaving after over a decade.

Doctors fans are heartbroken as another soap legend is set to leave Letherbridge.

Last week, Doctors fans were devastated by the unexpected death of much-loved receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), who had been on the soap for 14 years.

Now, the Mill Health Centre will be losing another staff member as Doctors star Matt Chambers announced that he was leaving the role of Dr Daniel Granger after 16 years.

Matt revealed that yesterday (April, 4) was his final day of filming and posted the news on Twitter with a picture of his last ever script.

"⁩@BBCDoctors Lastdayitis," he captioned the image.

Daniel first arrived in 2007 and is known for his iconic turbulent relationship with his business partner Dr Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).

Currently, there's no information on how he will be leaving the show, but could there be heartbreak in store for the much-loved pair?

Daniel Granger and Zara Carmichael are an iconic Doctors pairing. (Image credit: BBC)

Recently, Daniel reunited with his old friend and fellow GP, Jerry Sutherland (Colin Blumenau) and learned some worrying news about him from angry patient, Alice Garton-Hill (Jenny Galloway), who had a vendetta against doctors after her husband died.

After discovering that Jerry told Alice's husband that he could mix his medication, Daniel confronted him about the incident and Jerry vehemently denied his accusations.

Later on, a concerned Daniel sat Jerry down for a memory exam after becoming increasingly worried about his forgetfulness. It was then revealed that Jerry was having memory problems and it was impacting his work as a GP.

Daniel has been on the soap for 16 years. (Image credit: BBC1 )

In the meantime, fans are still reeling from the sudden death of Karen, who was found unresponsive on the sofa by her husband Rob (Chris Walker) as they prepared to start a new life together.

In emotional scenes, Rob desperately tried to wake his wife, before calling an ambulance.

The paramedics soon showed up at the house and told Rob the devastating news that Karen had passed away. How will fans cope with Daniel's impending exit?

Fans were heartbroken over the announcement of his departure, with some even threatening to stop watching after the recent cull of iconic characters...

Official no more Zaniel later in the year! As @MGCChambers filmed his final scenes as Doctor Daniel Granger yesterday (4th April) how he leaves is a mystery at this moment in time. #bbcdoctors pic.twitter.com/XSAWVsVOdwApril 5, 2023 See more

Well I found #bbcdoctors in lockdown and it was fun watch. Right now, I just can’t see how I’m going to get invested with the new characters. I just find the new actors to be wooden, uninspiring and it’s getting boring. Now Daniels going… I think I’m going to be calling time.April 4, 2023 See more

Now i know Daniel leaving, i’m done, these new characters are awful, don’t even think this is good episode, Karen deserved better #bbcdoctors #doctorsApril 4, 2023 See more

Doctors airs Monday-Thursday on BBC One at 1:45pm.