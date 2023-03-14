Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger is REUNITED with an old friend
Airs Thursday 23 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) is reunited with an old friend on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Daniel discovers that his friend and fellow GP, Jerry Sutherland (guest star Colin Blumenau, who previously played PC Francis Edwards on The Bill), has been offered an Associate Professor teaching position at Letherbridge University.
Jerry meets with Daniel and admits that he is reluctant to take time away from his medical practice.
But Daniel convinced Jerry to accept the job, and offers to cover his GP surgery when Jerry is needed to teach.
Later that day, Daniel has an appointment with patient, Andy Robertson (Colin Brown).
Andy, who suffers with depression, is moving across town and needs to find a new GP practice.
Daniel doesn't hesitate to recommend Jerry's pratice and assures Andy that he will be in good hands with Dr Sutherland.
However, two days later, Daniel makes a worrying discovery and decides to visit Andy to find out how things are going with Jerry as his GP...
During his first day covering for Jerry, Daniel encounters an angry patient, Alice Garton-Hill (Jenny Galloway).
Alice appears to have a vendetta against doctors.
Daniel becomes concerned for Alice after discovering that her husband died two weeks ago.
However, Daniel becomes concerned for a very different reason when Alice reports some worrying information that may involve Jerry...
How will Jerry react when Daniel approaches him to report Alice's accusations?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
