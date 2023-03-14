Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger is REUNITED with an old friend

Daniel Granger makes a DISTURBING discovery when an old friend arrives to work at Letherbridge University on Doctors...

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) is reunited with an old friend on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Daniel discovers that his friend and fellow GP, Jerry Sutherland (guest star Colin Blumenau, who previously played PC Francis Edwards on The Bill), has been offered an Associate Professor teaching position at Letherbridge University.



Jerry meets with Daniel and admits that he is reluctant to take time away from his medical practice.



But Daniel convinced Jerry to accept the job, and offers to cover his GP surgery when Jerry is needed to teach.

Daniel is pleased to see his old friend Dr Jerry Sutherland again on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Later that day, Daniel has an appointment with patient, Andy Robertson (Colin Brown).



Andy, who suffers with depression, is moving across town and needs to find a new GP practice.



Daniel doesn't hesitate to recommend Jerry's pratice and assures Andy that he will be in good hands with Dr Sutherland.



However, two days later, Daniel makes a worrying discovery and decides to visit Andy to find out how things are going with Jerry as his GP...

Andy needs help with depression on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

During his first day covering for Jerry, Daniel encounters an angry patient, Alice Garton-Hill (Jenny Galloway).



Alice appears to have a vendetta against doctors.



Daniel becomes concerned for Alice after discovering that her husband died two weeks ago.



However, Daniel becomes concerned for a very different reason when Alice reports some worrying information that may involve Jerry...



How will Jerry react when Daniel approaches him to report Alice's accusations?



Alice has some ALARMING information for Daniel on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer