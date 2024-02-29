Doctors legend Chris Walker confirms he’s filmed his final scenes as Rob Hollins

Doctors star Chris Walker has revealed that he has finished filming his final scenes as police officer Rob Hollins.

In October 2023, it was announced that the beloved soap would be coming to an end after 23 years due to cost-cutting measures.

Now the news of the Mill Health Centre closing its doors for good has become a sad reality as Chris announced that he's hung up Rob's police uniform for good.

Chris confirmed on his Facebook page that he had filmed his final scenes as the Letherbridge copper and his Doctor's journey had come to an end after 15 years.

He wrote: "That’s a WRAP on my Doctors journey, I’ll be on set to watch and hear the final ‘cut’ be called on Friday the 1st of March, but as myself, Rob Hollins has spoken his last words and I have taken off the uniform ‘7244’ for the last time.

"I’d like to thank every member of the incredible Doctors team for the lovely and generous applause on set and also when arriving back at base, there were so many things I wanted to say but couldn’t because my heart was a little bit broken, well a lot actually, and I would have cried like a baby if I’d tried to go on, so here it is."

Chris went on to thank the cast and crew and was grateful for the privilege to play such an integral character.

"Firstly I’d like to thank Mike and Peter for deciding on me to be Sgt Rob Hollins in the first place, it’s a great responsibility to play a major character in a show, and I mean a GREAT wonderful responsibility, the incredible scenes and storylines I’ve been privileged to be a part of are what actor’s dreams are made of.

"I love acting, I love doing the job I do but it’s only possible to love it so much if everyone around you feels the same way, care so passionately, are so professional and so hard working and compassionate (I hope I was some of those things) you all were and are those things, not to mention brilliant at all you do.

Chris Walker as Rob Hollins in Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

"I want to thank each and every one of you beautiful souls for making me a very happy man. It’s been a privilege a pleasure and an honour to work with every single one of you and an even bigger one to call you my friends . ’Cut’ that’s a WRAP."

Rob's been involved in some hard-hitting storylines throughout his time on the soap, including suffering from depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, becoming a foster parent, being accused of police brutality and was recently left devastated by the unexpected death of his wife, Karen (Jan Pearson).

Doctors currently airs Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.