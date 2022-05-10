Dr. Nichols on Below Deck Sailing Yacht primary dubbed 'most obnoxious charter guest' ever

Bad news for the Parsifal III crew: it looks like Charles Sanders and Erica Rose have officially been dethroned as Below Deck Sailing Yacht's most nightmarish guests of season three.

Meet Dr. Nichols, a Connecticut-based dermatologist who charters the boat with her husband Chris Cabanillas and their friends in episode 11 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3. Already short-staffed by the departures of deckhand Tom Pearson and second stew Gabriela Barragan, the crew is quickly swamped by Nichols and her group's relentless requests and constant complaints.

"He's very particular," chief stew Daisy Kelliher warns her coworkers about one of the guests, who gripes about both the bacon and shrimp in his Bloody Mary: "A little weak on the bacon...you need two stalks of bacon. I asked for two jumbo shrimp, look at the size of these things."

"If a guest is going to complain about something like this at the beginning of a charter...I know there's more coming, it's not going to end," Chef Marcos Spaziani worries.

The demands extend beyond the kitchen, with Dr. Nichols and company wanting every item of clothing steamed, requesting more sun loungers than the boat physically had onboard, loudly complaining about how much the charter costs ($60,000, FYI) and asking for Daisy to "juice grapes" for a bar concoction called a "Transfusion."

"I definitely don't think these guests realize we are a stew down, but even if they did, I don't think they'd give a f*ck," the chief stew says in a confessional.

Things hit a new low during one particularly drunk dinner, which the group requested to have at 10pm, keeping the entire crew up late. Wearing a very revealing top, Dr. Nichols is immortalized as "Dr. Nipples" thanks to an ill-timed wardrobe malfunction at the dining table while Chef Marcos relays that evening's menu. The group gets progressively drunker and at one point, one guest physically tosses money at Daisy as an "apology" for their behavior.

"These people have no respect for me," Daisy says in a confessional. "I have physically, mentally and emotionally drained."

Fans have plenty to say about Dr. Nichols, Below Deck Sailing Yacht primary

These guests… no. Hate everything about ‘em. Everything. And the primary complained about the charter fare… on air… so the tip will be little to nothing. #WalkThePlank #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY @BelowDeckSailngMay 10, 2022 See more

These guests SUCK. Sadly anyone who’s ever worked in the service industry has encountered 💩 like this. @daisykelliher87 deserves a medal. #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #bravo pic.twitter.com/JRqFkfeUROMay 10, 2022 See more

Maybe the guests should have brought their handmaids along to steam their clothes and make bacon, since they are so demanding. #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyachtMay 10, 2022 See more

Gawd, these ppl are gross.I heard that ppl act like pigs on these shows hoping that if they're outrageous they'll get offered a reality show of their own. Best of luck folks, you are as appealing as a week-old pool of dog vomit.#BelowDeckSailingYachtMay 10, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckSailing#BelowDeckSailingYacht I'm willing to bet Dr Nichols & friends will leave a sh*tty tip bc they have no classMay 10, 2022 See more

Just started #BelowDeckSailingYacht and I already hate these guests! What a time to be down a stew! #belowdecksailingMay 10, 2022 See more

Here is a tip, #DrNipples: Just because you are successful, doesn't mean you have class. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/PvygnbatybMay 10, 2022 See more

I'd fake my own death if I had to deal with those douchebag charter guests.#belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #Bravo #BravoTVMay 10, 2022 See more

You can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US and on Hayu the next day in the UK.