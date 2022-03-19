‘Dragons' Den’ star Steven Bartlett registers to house Ukrainian refugees

It’s not news that Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden has been enthusiastically raising funds for Ukraine humanitarian aid and housing refugees in the UK, but now fellow Dragon Steven Bartlett has rallied to the cause.

Digital entrepreneur Steven tweeted: “I have a spare room at my home here in London so I’ve signed up to offer it to a Ukrainian family.”

Recently voted Entrepreneur of the Year by One Young World, Steven is not exactly in need of the £350 fee the government is offering Britons who house Ukrainians and has offered it to the Disasters Emergency Committee, which has raised an incredible £200million – so far – for victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Botswana-born Steven, 29, added that any refugee staying with him ‘won’t have to worry about any expenses while they’re staying with me’.

His campaigning struck a chord with many on social media, one fan tweeting: “Having seen you on Dragons Den, this so kind gesture doesn't surprise me at all. You put your money where your mouth is.”

He was 'talking the talk’ in a way not many others in his position have been, according to another fan.

Steven has joined a growing number of celebrities to open their doors and spare rooms to those fleeing the Russian invasion, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Gary Lineker, while more than 140,000 ordinary British citizens or families have registered to take in refugees from the war.

It’s good to know that you are actually doing something positive and not just talking the talk like so many people in the public eye. Well done 👏March 18, 2022 See more

Deborah, who has been a Dragons’ Den regular since she first appeared on the second series in 2006, is renowned for her social justice campaigning and was an early advocate of the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine, appearing on The One Show a week ago to help raise funds for DEC.

If you would like to sign up to the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, click here.

If you wish to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee, click here.

Dragons' Den series 19 continues on BBC One on Thursdays.