Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans spot MAJOR plot hole in the latest drama

Coronation Street viewers were shocked to see Cassie Plummer rushed to hospital in a dramatic turn of events.

In the last episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday, 21st August 2023) Cassie was attacked by drug dealer Dean and taken to A&E.

But viewers were left confused by an apparent plot hole, questioning why the hospital didn't have any security.

One fan wrote, '#Corrie hilarious! A fight kicks off in hospital waiting room. No security. Everyone minding their own business. Drug dealer rushes out.

'A little lady pops up behind the desk. “Cassie”. All back to normal. Is this programme now becoming totally unrealistic?'

#Corrie hilarious! A fight kicks off in hospital waiting room. No security. Everyone minding their own business. Drug dealer rushes out. A little lady pops up behind the desk. “Cassie”. All back to normal. Is this programme now becoming totally unrealistic?August 21, 2023 See more

'...and where the heck was security in all the handbags at dawn nonsense,' wrote another viewer online.

....and where the heck was security in all the handbags at dawn nonsense #CorrieAugust 21, 2023 See more

While another said, 'So what were the security people doing while that dust up was going on at the hospital? Picking their noses?'

So what were the security people doing while that dust up was going on at the hospital? Picking their noses? #CorrieAugust 21, 2023 See more

And another wrote, '"call security!" and nobody does anything'.

#Corrie "call security!" and nobody does anything 😀😀August 21, 2023 See more

Is Cassie about to face more drama? Coronation Street viewers certainly seem to think so, with one writing ahead of tonight's show, 'Right time to find out what trouble our ‘Cassie’ is causing in tonight’s #Corrie.'

Right time to find out what trouble our @clairesweeney ‘s ‘Cassie’ is causing in tonight’s #Corrie (+1) 😬 pic.twitter.com/ejE05qrEP4August 23, 2023 See more

We're yet to find out how much trouble Cassie is really in when it comes to her run-in with drug dealer Dean - but we're sure there are a few more twists and turns in store!

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023 to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.