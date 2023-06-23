EastEnders boss reveals 'explosive' comeback for ANOTHER iconic character

Peter Beale is set to make a permanent return to EastEnders later this summer.

The BBC has confirmed that Thomas Law will reprise the role of Peter Beale later in the year when he returns to EastEnders after making a surprise appearance in Thursday night's (June 22) episode.

Peter Beale was last seen in Albert Square in 2022 when he left after clearing out Kathy's business account, and viewers now know that he's been living with Cindy in recent months.

Thomas Law as Peter Beale in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

How and why the Beale family have reunited just yet is still up in the air, but the broadcaster has promised that their return to Walford will be 'far from smooth-sailing'.

Thomas Law played the character from 2006 to 2010, and has made it clear that he's very excited to be making his EastEnders comeback.

Peter Beale will return alongside parents Cindy and Ian. (Image credit: BBC)

Of his return, he said: "Over the years, I had hoped for a return to the Square although I never thought it would happen so it’s an absolute delight to be back in Walford as Peter Beale. It’s been great to see familiar and new faces, and I can’t wait to explore the character again in the wake of Cindy’s return – it’s an exciting time to return!”

Peter Beale has been involved in a number of the show's most iconic storylines since making his debut in 1993 including the 'Who Killed Lucy Beale" storyline that saw his younger brother Bobby being locked up for his sister's death.

Thomas Law has already been filming scenes as Peter Beale and is set to return alongside Adam Woodyatt and Michelle Collins as Ian and Cindy Beale later in the year.

Estranged brothers Peter and Bobby are set to be reunited. (Image credit: BBC)

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw has teased that the Beale family's return is going to be 'explosive'. He said: "I’m thrilled to welcome Thomas back to the role of Peter Beale. Although his time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Beale family dynamics have changed immensely since he last left Walford.

"Viewers will soon learn the details relating to how he came to learn that his mum, Cindy, was in fact alive, and how he and dad, Ian, reconciled their differences. We’re delighted to have him back permanently, but one thing is for certain, the Beale’s comeback will be nothing less than explosive for the Square."

