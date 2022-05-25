EastEnders character set to make huge comeback after dramatic exit

An EastEnders favourite will make her return after months away.

EastEnders character Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) is set to make her explosive return next week after suddenly leaving the Square in January.

The nurse abruptly left EastEnders after a fight with her mum, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) who refused to accept her sexuality.

Ash is due to make her comeback on June 1, which will see Suki worried as she reads a letter, but she quickly hides her emotions when her son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) and Dotty Cotton (Millie Zero) arrive.

After, they get onto the topic of Ash’s milestone birthday as she turns 30, but it’s not long before Suki is seeking some legal advice from former enemy Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). What could Suki be hiding?

Ash left Walford months ago after an argument with her mum. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ash makes her unannounced return, much to the delight of her family and a shocked Suki makes amends with her daughter.

Prior to her exit, Ash was injured in a homophobic attack which also saw Callum Highway (Tony Clay) brutally beaten.

The horrific ordeal made her realise that Suki would never accept her for who she is and she made the decision to leave.

Now, it seems things are looking up for the Panesar family — but how long will it last if Suki has a secret?

Ash's family are stunned by her unexpected arrival. (Image credit: BBC)

Another exciting arrival is also expected to take place on the Square as The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in a special Jubilee episode.

The Royal couple will join the Albert Square residents for a celebratory Jubilee street party.

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter on the soap, spoke about her brush with Royalty, saying, “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it. I just thought wow, they’ve never done anything like this before.

"They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.