EastEnders DROPPED from BBC One — all you need to know about the soap's move

EastEnders will face a schedule change this week due to Wimbledon 2023 arriving on our screens.

It isn't unusual for soaps to change their usual slot in the weekday evening schedules when major sporting events happen, and this year's tennis championships are no different.

Fans of the soap won't have far to go, though, as EastEnders will be airing in the usual time slot on BBC Two instead of its usual home on BBC One.

The episodes will also still be released at 6 am each morning as well, so fans can catch up with the comings and goings in Walford on BBC iPlayer at any time that suits them during the day.

The change in the channel was announced on EastEnders' social media pages...

Take note #EastEnders family, we're on @BBCTwo this week at our usual time of 7:30pm and 6am on @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/RNEOATxSUCJuly 3, 2023 See more

This week will see the usual dose of drama in Albert Square as Stacey comes up with a plan following Lily's family conference and asks Freddie's creepy former teacher, Theo, for help with her daughter.

But Martin is suspicious about Theo and why he's so keen to help Lily and the family, especially when Lily lets slip about the expensive trainers that Theo secretly bought for her.

Martin heads off to confront Stacey, but we all know how well that usually goes. Not surprisingly, Stacey tells him to get lost.

But Martin's not giving up. He goes to Theo's old school and learns the reason the teacher left his job — but what has Theo been hiding all this time? And how will he react when Martin confronts him with what he has unearthed?

Martin wants answers from Theo's old school. (Image credit: BBC)

Also this week, Denise is thrilled when Walford legend Patrick arrives home, but it's clear no one is being completely honest about what went on when he was away.

And where is Yolande? We know that Angela Wynter is set to return to the soap as Patrick's ex-wife — but how much longer after Patrick's return will Yolande make her appearance?

Denise is delighted when Patrick comes home. (Image credit: BBC)

Next week will also see a minor change in EastEnders' schedule, with the Monday episode (July 10) also airing on BBC Two. The rest of the week (Tuesday, July 11 — Thursday, July 13) will air on BBC One as usual.

EastEnders usually airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.