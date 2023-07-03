EastEnders DROPPED from BBC One — all you need to know about the soap's move
Everything you need to know about when EastEnders will air amid the Wimbledon schedule shake up.
EastEnders will face a schedule change this week due to Wimbledon 2023 arriving on our screens.
It isn't unusual for soaps to change their usual slot in the weekday evening schedules when major sporting events happen, and this year's tennis championships are no different.
Fans of the soap won't have far to go, though, as EastEnders will be airing in the usual time slot on BBC Two instead of its usual home on BBC One.
The episodes will also still be released at 6 am each morning as well, so fans can catch up with the comings and goings in Walford on BBC iPlayer at any time that suits them during the day.
The change in the channel was announced on EastEnders' social media pages...
Take note #EastEnders family, we're on @BBCTwo this week at our usual time of 7:30pm and 6am on @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/RNEOATxSUCJuly 3, 2023
This week will see the usual dose of drama in Albert Square as Stacey comes up with a plan following Lily's family conference and asks Freddie's creepy former teacher, Theo, for help with her daughter.
But Martin is suspicious about Theo and why he's so keen to help Lily and the family, especially when Lily lets slip about the expensive trainers that Theo secretly bought for her.
Martin heads off to confront Stacey, but we all know how well that usually goes. Not surprisingly, Stacey tells him to get lost.
But Martin's not giving up. He goes to Theo's old school and learns the reason the teacher left his job — but what has Theo been hiding all this time? And how will he react when Martin confronts him with what he has unearthed?
Also this week, Denise is thrilled when Walford legend Patrick arrives home, but it's clear no one is being completely honest about what went on when he was away.
And where is Yolande? We know that Angela Wynter is set to return to the soap as Patrick's ex-wife — but how much longer after Patrick's return will Yolande make her appearance?
Next week will also see a minor change in EastEnders' schedule, with the Monday episode (July 10) also airing on BBC Two. The rest of the week (Tuesday, July 11 — Thursday, July 13) will air on BBC One as usual.
EastEnders usually airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.