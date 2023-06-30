Fans thrilled as EastEnders confirms return of a FIFTH Walford legend in cast shake up
EastEnders is bringing back another familiar face to Walford, and fans couldn't be happier!
EastEnders has confirmed that Angela Wynter will return to the show as Patrick Trueman's ex-wife, Yolande Trueman.
Angela's return to Walford follows shortly after it was revealed that Adam Woodyatt would be returning to his role as Ian Beale, with Michelle Collins joining him as Cindy Beale, and Thomas Law as their son, Peter Beale.
It was also announced earlier this year that Lucy Benjamin would be reprising her role as Lisa Fowler for a short stint later this summer.
Yolande first arrived on our screens back in 2003 as Patrick’s love interest before later becoming his wife. During her five years in Albert Square, Yolande cemented herself as a fan favourite and wherever she went drama followed including an ongoing feud with love rival Pat Evans.
However, when Yolande was offered a job at Minute Mart HQ, she couldn't turn down the opportunity and she packed her bags and left the Square, leaving Patrick behind. The pair later divorced in 2009.
Having briefly reprised her role in 2017, Yolande is now heading back to Walford to reunite with her ex-husband Patrick who went searching for her at the start of the year.
The news, along with an image of Yolande and Patrick together was shared on EastEnders' social media pages.
It’s been almost six years since she last stepped foot in Albert Square but Yolande Trueman is on her way back to Walford, as Angela Wynter has reprised her role. For more info head to ➡️ https://t.co/J7gyTu6j2B #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/UxoODsbZTLJune 30, 2023
On returning to EastEnders Angela Wynter said: “Yolande is back in The Square! I have been really looking forward to playing her again and have had a beautiful time on set so far. I can’t thank the cast and crew enough for the warm welcome back!”
Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders Executive Producer added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the immensely talented Angela back to the role of Yolande Trueman.
"Although we haven’t seen Yolande for some years, her departure from the Square and the breakdown of her marriage to Walford’s living legend, Patrick, left some unfinished business between the pair. We, therefore, thought it was important to explore a reunion between the two. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her back!”
Fans couldn't be happier to see another familiar face returning to the soap, and shared their happiness on social media...
Yolande is returning OMG ♥️♥️♥️The original love of Patrick Trueman's life. 💖💖💖 What I would have given to see a turf war between Sheree and Yolande. 😂😂😂 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/t6wRSuiPtFJune 29, 2023
Actually so happy that Yolande is back! Loved her character when I was tiny 😁 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/CxAFT6HNHVJune 30, 2023
I love the fact Yolande Trueman is coming back to #EastEnders Absolutely brilliant @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/5wQlNQjM8FJune 29, 2023
But does Yolande's return to Walford mean that Patrick's attempts to win her back were successful? Whether this is a happy ever after for the pair remains to be seen, but all will be revealed this summer in EastEnders.
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
