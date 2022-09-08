EastEnders fans baffled by Honey’s odd parenting while Billy is arrested for murder

EastEnders viewers were puzzled by Honey Mitchell’s (Emma Barton) bizarre behaviour during last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 7) after her ex-husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) was arrested for murder.

Dramatic scenes unfolded during last night’s EastEnders, but one part that had fans particularly confused was the fact that Honey brought out her and Billy’s children, Will and Janet, to watch their dad get arrested on the Square.

DCI Keeble had been pushing Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to grass on his cousin Billy for the death of a security guard in 1979 but when Phil refused, Keeble threatened to get Phil’s fiancé Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) sent to prison by making false charges against her.

In Monday’s flashback episode, it was revealed that Phil’s dad, Eric, murdered a security guard during a botched robbery of some VHS players in the late 70s. It turned out that the security guard that was killed was Keeble’s father.

In order to save Kat, a desperate Phil was forced to tell Keeble about Billy's involvement in the crime and that he sourced the gun for the robbery.

Later on, Phil came up with a plan to get Billy out of the country and begged him to go to Portugal to sort out some big Mitchell business in order to stop his arrest.

Billy was reeling from the fact that he could spend the rest of his life behind bars. (Image credit: BBC)

Billy refused as he wanted to be there for Phil and Kat’s wedding, but Phil then told him the truth as to why he needed to leave and lied that somebody else had told the police about his involvement.

A terrified Billy packed his bags and said goodbye to his kids while Honey was furious that Billy had to go away at Phil’s demand to sort out some ‘Mitchell business.’

Honey and the kids, Will and Janet, watched as their dad was arrested for murder. (Image credit: BBC)

He later said farewell to Honey who was at Phil and Kat’s engagement party at The Queen Vic, but as he went to leave, his ‘son’ Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) stopped him, which was when Keeble and the police gate crashed the party and arrested Billy for murder.

However, fans were distracted by Honey’s unusual parenting choice as she brought out their two children to watch Billy get arrested as he was put into the back of a police car outside the pub.

On social media, fans thought it was strange that Honey allowed her children to watch their dad be arrested…

um honey… why the hell did you drag your kids out to see their dad being arrested? almost pulled janet’s arm off i- #EastEndersSeptember 7, 2022 See more

i laughed that honey brought the kids out just to watch billy get arrested #EastEndersSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Why don't you just bring the kids out Honey 😂 #EastEndersSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Yep drag yer kids out to watch their dad being taken away by the police 😂#EastEndersSeptember 7, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.