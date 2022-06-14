EastEnders fans can't get enough of the unexpected friendship between THESE two characters

EastEnders viewers adored Chelsea Fox’s (Zaraah Abrahams) and Stuart Highway’s (Ricky Champ) unexpected friendship during last night’s episode (Monday, June 13) as he opened up to her about his parenting struggles.

Recently in EastEnders, Stuart has been dealing with postnatal depression and struggling to bond with baby Roland.

Now, during last night’s episode, Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) demanded that Stuart take Roland to his baby sensory class to try and bond with him.

A terrified Stuart reluctantly agreed and was later seen taking Roland to the café in a bid to put off going to the class.

Chelsea was also there with baby Jordan and bumped into Stuart as she tried to leave.

The pair soon realised that they were heading to the same place and Chelsea noticed how nervous and uncomfortable Stuart was about going.

Sensing that something was wrong, she suggested that they skip the first half and get a drink at The Vic.

As Chelsea joked with him about parenthood, it was clear that Stuart was sensitive about the topic.

“Did you have a sense of humour bypass when you became a dad?” she asked.

“I don’t know. Just… not having many laughs lately,” he said.

After asking him about how his chemo was going, she then questioned how things were going with Roland, clearly noticing that Stuart had things on his mind.

Stuart couldn’t hide his feelings anymore as he painfully revealed: “You see it, don’t you? That I am a complete fraud. I don’t like or know what I’m doing. It feels like he’s just landed in my life and now he’s here, all the time, like 24/7, and there is no going back to the way it was. Sorry.”

Chelsea sympathised with him and told him she understood how he was feeling.

“The first few months of Jordan’s life, I thought he was going to die. And then when he got discharged, I was so messed up about Gray being his dad that I thought I should give him up for adoption,” she opened up.

“Really? Well, what changed?” Stuart quizzed.

“I don’t know. Just life got a little bit less weird. I got used to him and he got used to me. I mean, I’m still a selfish cow but I also love him to death. Your illness is bound to be having an effect. Hey, things will settle down. They will,” she reassured him.

Fans loved their unlikely friendship and called for more scenes between the pair…

