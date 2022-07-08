EastEnders fans celebrate Phil Mitchell's biggest death twist EVER

EastEnders viewers rejoiced during last night's episode (Thursday, July 7) as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) 'returned from the dead' after everyone believed he had been killed in a vicious prison attack.

In Tuesday's EastEnders episode, it ended on a major cliffhanger which saw Phil about to get brutally attacked by Craig and his men.

During last night's episode, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) sobbed after finding out from a phone call that Phil had been killed during the attack.

As she tried to suppress her tears, she went on to fulfill Phil's last wish and go on with the Peggy's bar launch, before handing out the letters to his family that he had given her.

However, as Sharon tried to put on a brave face during the bar launch and keep the secret that he had died, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) had intercepted the letters before Sharon could give them out.

Sam was offended that Phil had not written her a letter and soon enough, Sharon caught a sobbing Sam reading Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) letter.

She was in disbelief that her brother had been killed and Sharon soon revealed the tragic news that he had been attacked in prison.

Sam was reeling from the news. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam bawled as she wandered the streets of Walford, before she found herself at The Queen Vic where she bumped into Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), implying that something had gone on with his dad, but didn't say what.

Meanwhile at Peggy's, Kat was having words with Sharon for not helping with the customers and she spotted the letter addressed to her on the desk.

Sharon snatched it away from her and she tearfully told her that Phil had died. Kat refused to believe her, but the devastation soon hit when she read his touching letter.

As Kat cried, Sam showed up, still wounded by the fact that Phil didn't give her a letter and pressured Kat to sign over the club to Jonah (aka herself).

However, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) interrupted the women, saying: "Why didn't you tell me? Come and have a look."

The baffled women followed him and they were stunned by what they found — a grinning Phil standing at the top of the stairs.

"It's my welcome home party!" he chuckled, as the astounded onlookers watched on.

Welcome home Phil! (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were delighted by Phil's explosive entrance and were happy to see him return...

Of course #philmitchell is still alive! If a nuclear bomb went off in the Square, the only survivors would be cockroaches & Phil Mitchell!😎❤️ Great episode @DaranLittle! BRAVO! #EastEnders @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/Hr3iVF2x70July 8, 2022 See more

Return of the King. No one actually thought they’d kill off Phil Mitchell, off camera on a Wednesday, did they? #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/sFJ3G5OBCmJuly 7, 2022 See more

@bbceastenders I just watched eastenders on catchup & I really thought Phil mitchell was dead in it until he appeared at the end what a great episode Phil’s like count dracula he never dies in it lol 😂 what a welcome home surprise 👏👏👏 #PhilMitchellAlive #EastendersJuly 7, 2022 See more

Phil is alive & home 👏🏼👏🏼 #EastEndersJuly 7, 2022 See more

YES Phil, although to be fair was there ever really any doubt? The man's survived being shot, liver failure, arson, drugs/alcohol addiction. The list goes on & on... #EastEnders 👏 https://t.co/JsOQ30nG0YJuly 7, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues Monday, July 11 at 7:30pm on BBC One.