EastEnders fans crack "suspicious" Emma's sinister secret

EastEnders fans are convinced Emma Harding is hiding a sinister secret from daughter Lola Pearce Brown.

And they're worried Emma could ruin poor Lola's final days with husband Jay and daughter Lexi - just as she spoiled little Lexi's Mother's Day plans.

Emma's already caused problems for Jay and Lola (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, Lexi had made plans for a special Mother's Day with Lola.

She'd even saved up her money to take her mum to McKlunky's for a milkshake, and planned a dance battle later.

But as the pair were getting ready to leave, Emma arrived with flowers and a card for Lola - which annoyed Lexi right away.

Lexi had a special day planned for her mum (Image credit: BBC)

As the day went on she got more and more cross with her new-found nan muscling in on her day with her dying mum and eventually told her that it was Mother's Day, not daughter's day!

Emma went back to Lola's, while the brave mum took Lexi for their milkshakes, just as she'd planned.

And later the women all took part in Lexi's dance battle, with Emma taking over from exhausted Lola.

It seemed that all was well again.

Some fans think Emma has a sinister plan for little Lexi (Image credit: BBC)

But when Lexi mentioned wanting to know more about Emma's mum, who Emma had said died in a care home during the pandemic, the newcomer acted shifty.

She gathered her belongings and announced she had to go because she'd promised her neighbour she'd give him a hand.

The EastEnders fans didn't buy Emma's reason for scurrying off so fast.

In fact her dodgy behaviour, especially coming so soon after her causing trouble between Lola and Jay, raised more than a few eyebrows among viewers.

They are absolutely convinced that Ms Harding's behaviour is "suspicious" and that she's lying about something.

Don't believe a word that comes out of Emma's mouth. She's a compulsive liar. #EastEndersMarch 20, 2023 See more

What's Emma really hiding this time? Is her Mum actually dead for real or is there in fact way more to it potentially? #Eastenders 🤔March 20, 2023 See more

I think that Emma might be telling porkies about her "mother" #EastEndersMarch 20, 2023 See more

Emma is so suspicious #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/yKfHkKErnLMarch 20, 2023 See more

But despite everyone being pretty sure that Emma's up to something, the viewers just can't agree on what she's planning.

Some fans think she might be planning to kidnap Lexi.

Another viewer suggested that she might be lying about who she really is. Could she be an imposter pretending to be Lola's mum?!

Or could she have more children she needs to get home to?

One fan even reckons that Emma could be a murderer!

She's not Lola's mum is she? #EastendersMarch 20, 2023 See more

I think she had another child with Billy’s son, Lola has a brother or sister I have a feelingMarch 20, 2023 See more

Something is off about Emma, I feel like she’s gonna kidnap lexi away from everyone when’s Lola’s dead #EastendersMarch 21, 2023 See more

Emma not wanting to talk about her mum when Lexi mentions it. Yeah she's definitely lying 😬😬 I wonder if she killed her mum? 🤔#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/jbOBafxIeQMarch 20, 2023 See more

One thing we can all agree on is Emma's up to something and we can't wait to find out what it is!

