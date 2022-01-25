‘EastEnders’ fans crushed for Kat after Phil dumps her

EastEnders fans were left heartbroken for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) during last night’s episode (Monday Jan, 24) after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) shockingly split up with her, so that he didn’t have to tell her the truth about his prison sentence.

Currently, Phil is facing life in prison for his involvement in the murder of Vincent Hubbard (Richard Blackwood). However, he was offered a way out of his predicament with a life-changing deal that went against everything he believed in.

“Those senior to me have decided that they’d rather have your knowledge than your scalp. I’ve been authorised to offer you a deal. Turn informant and all of this Vincent Hubbard business will disappear,” DI Keeble offered, but Phil refused.

So far, Phil has lied to Kat about his prison sentence, telling her that he could be facing five years instead of life, and Kat has been determined to wait for Phil when he’s released.

Meanwhile, Phil has been busy trying to sell up his businesses to leave enough money for Kat and the family before he’s sent down. But, he lost his temper with Kat after he missed a call from a potential buyer when she put his phone on silent.

Later on, Phil apologised to Kat, saying, “I got it wrong. I didn’t think you were taking it seriously, about me going inside.”

But, when he had the opportunity to tell Kat the truth during their heart-to-heart, he instead broke up with her, leaving her devastated.

Kat was lost for words when Phil brutally dumped her. (Image credit: BBC)

“You deserve to know the truth,” Phil said.

“About what?” Kat questioned.

“About us. It’s been good, it’s been a laugh, but… well, us, it ain’t what I thought it was. And I don’t want it hanging over me when I go inside.”

When Kat asked what he was talking about, Phil responded with: “It’s over, Kat. Over.”

Fans took to social media to express their frustration at Phil breaking Kat’s heart and for not telling her the truth while he had the chance...

This man isn’t going to break Kat’s heart like that! 😡 #EastEndersJanuary 24, 2022 See more

Nooo it can't be the end of Phil & Kat 😔 #EastEndersJanuary 24, 2022 See more

Why should Phil end things with Kat? Poor Kat! 😟 #EastEndersJanuary 24, 2022 See more

Oh Phil just tell her truth 😬😬💔😭#EastEndersJanuary 24, 2022 See more

I know Phil is trying to protect Kat but he should have just told her the truth then they go from there 🙈 #EastEndersJanuary 24, 2022 See more

