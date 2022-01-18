‘EastEnders’ fans predict Phil’s future after shock twist

EastEnders fans were astonished during last night’s episode (Monday Jan. 17) after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was offered a life-changing decision, but viewers have already anticipated what shocking choice he’ll make.

Phil is currently facing life in prison for his involvement in the murder of Vincent Hubbard (Richard Blackwood). However, he was offered a way out of this predicament by DI Keeble (Alison Newman) — a deal which goes against everything Phil believes in.

“The maximum sentence, which we will, of course, be going for, is life imprisonment. Tough thing to get your head around at your age. Especially considering what a house cat you’ve become in recent years,” DI Keeble said.

After assuring that Phil would be interested in what she had to say, he was all ears.

“I’m interested in ensuring that you make the best use of your retirement,” she continued.

“What are you on about?” Phil questioned. It was then that Phil was given the monumental choice to make.

Will Phil go to prison for life? (Image credit: BBC)

“Those senior to me have decided that they’d rather have your knowledge than your scalp. I’ve been authorised to offer you a deal. Turn informant and all of this Vincent Hubbard business will disappear.”

However, Phil was adamant that: “I ain’t a grass.”

“So I’ve heard. You’ve got 24 hours to think about it. You might want to consider what you’ll be leaving behind before you make any rash decisions,” DI Keeble warned.

Fans were all saying the same thing about what they expect the EastEnders legend to do, with some also pointing out the irony of Phil becoming a 'grass'...

Phil Mitchell potentially being a grass is ground breaking #EastEndersJanuary 17, 2022 See more

Phil being a grass is just the ultimate irony. #EastEnders #Ballum pic.twitter.com/lvQswUyIKFJanuary 17, 2022 See more

did not have phil mitchell becoming a grass on my 2022 bingo card #eastendersJanuary 17, 2022 See more

Phil is about to become a snitch #EastEnders @bbceastendersJanuary 17, 2022 See more

yo Phil's going to turn into a grass #EastEndersJanuary 17, 2022 See more

In more news for Phil, his son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) has been struggling to cope after being involved in a homophobic attack. But Phil seems to be more focused on getting his businesses sorted than Ben’s mental wellbeing - is this a decision he will live to regret?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.