EastEnders fans demand 'unbearable' character is KILLED OFF!

EastEnders fans are so fed up with one iconic character's behaviour that they're demanding he's KILLED OFF!

But who is the Albert Square legend that's annoyed everyone so much?

Ben Mitchell!

Ben's not dealing with Lola's illness in the right way (Image credit: BBC)

Frankly, we're not surprised everyone's so cross with Ben, because his behaviour lately has been - in the words of one disgruntled fan - "unbearable".

Lola's tragic terminal illness is coming to an end as the young mum prepares to die. She's come home to spend her final days with daughter Lexi, husband Jay, and the rest of her family.

In last night's heartbreaking episode, we saw Lola be baptised at home, surrounded by her loved ones, because she wanted to reassure little Lexi they would be together in heaven one day.

Lola had her baptism at home (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell - Lexi's dad - was busy making the whole thing about himself, as usual.

Not content with promising Lexi that her dying mum would be there when she starts secondary school in September, Ben was stomping around, shouting at everyone and making sure they listened to what he had to say.

And he refused to go to Lola's baptism, despite it being important to her.

After a chat with his dad Phil, Ben did realise he was in the wrong and he did eventually apologise to Lola and Lexi, but the damage was done. He'd missed the baptism, upset everyone, and generally made everything about himself, as per.

Fans are heartbroken by Lola's illness (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans, who are heartbroken by Lola's illness, were FURIOUS with Mr Mitchell.

One viewer listed all the things Ben had done wrong in one episode, including yelling at Lola and making her cry, barging into her bedroom, and upsetting Honey.

Not cool, Ben!

in ONE episode, Ben:- made fun of Will and Janet- barged in on dying Lola and prodded her awake- yelled at Lola for her decision to get baptized- made Lola cry- pissed off Jay and Billy- made Honey upset

One fan commented that Ben was "unbearable" while another said: "Ben Mitchell is INSUFFERABLE."

We can't argue with that!

Ben Mitchell is INSUFFERABLE

Ben Mitchell do something right for once in his life challenge? God that man is unbearable

And one EastEnders viewer added that it would take something extreme to right Ben's wrongs.

Worried that when Lola dies, Ben will make it all about him (they're not wrong, to be fair!), the viewer made a shocking demand.

"Kill him off!"

I just know when Lola dies Ben will be moping around making everything about himself for the next 6 months kill him off!

Perhaps killing Ben off is a bit extreme, but we totally agree that he's crossed a line. How will he react when Lola passes away? We'll have to wait and see.

