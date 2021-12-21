‘EastEnders’ fans fuming with Kheerat as he DEFENDS evil Gray

EastEnders viewers were annoyed at Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) during last night’s episode (Monday, Dec. 20) as he defended Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

During last night’s episode, Whitney was on a mission to expose Gray and find out what happened to his deceased wife Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) after receiving an ominous warning from Gray’s former boss Laura Awoyinka (Sarah Paul) who has discovered his truly evil character.

Whitney showed up at the garage determined to find out more information about Gray’s true colours and how Chantelle tragically died after being in an abusive marriage. Soon, Kheerat showed up to find Whitney standing in the garage alone.

Kheerat was devastated when Chantelle, who he was in love with, died at the hands of her husband Gray and was ridden with guilt that he didn’t save her after she told him her plans to escape her marriage.

But, ever since Gray saved Kheerat from a house fire at Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) house they've been on amicable terms.

Whitney confronted Kheerat, asking him, “You worked with Chantelle, didn’t you? Did she ever say anything to you about Gray?”

“Like what?” he responded.

“Like… did they ever have any problems? Any arguments? Did she ever have any doubts about him?”

Kheerat was hesitant to dish the dirt on Gray to Whitney. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

However, Kheerat was increasingly guarded as she goaded him with questions. “Is there something you want from me, Whitney?” he questioned.

Whitney then revealed that she had spoken to Gray’s boss who had told her that he’s a 'nasty piece of work,' 'manipulative' and a 'bully'. But, Kheerat refused to believe her and denied the claims.

Whitney begged him for more information, but he said he couldn’t help her and when she pointed out that Kheerat wasn’t afraid to blame Chantelle’s death on Gray before, he was adamant that he had made a mistake and lashed out at Gray because he had no one else to blame.

It took no time for fans to voice their annoyance at Kheerat’s defence towards Gray, despite knowing what a vile person he is...

Kheerat was even helping Chantelle leave Gray at one point & yesterday suddenly he couldn't get less about actually getting to the truth about what actually happened to her really?#EastEnders 🤔December 20, 2021 See more

Really Kheerat? Gray saves his life in a fire once & suddenly he's completely forgotten the absolute hell he but poor Chantelle through for really? Still gona be so defensive when he learns the truth? #Eastenders 😮 https://t.co/ZsYmsSfZSrDecember 20, 2021 See more

Come on Kheerat open your eyes go back to your first instinct. What happend to this vendetta you had with Gray? 😬😬#EastEndersDecember 20, 2021 See more

Why is Kheerat being friendly with Gray? #EastEndersDecember 20, 2021 See more

#EastEnders Well Kheerat's now in my dislike list. He knows how afraid Chantelle was of Gray. Why are you going backwards with his character development?December 20, 2021 See more

Will Kheerat change his mind and join forces with Whitney to take down Gray? With Gray taking centre stage in EastEnders this Christmas, it seems we won't have to wait long to find out what happens next.

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.