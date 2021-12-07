'EastEnders' spoilers: Whitney Dean makes a discovery about Gray!

Whitney Dean finds out something very interesting from Gray Atkins' old boss Laura.

Whitney Dean finds out some disturbing news about Gray Atkins in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean spots Gray Atkins' old boss Laura in the market and wonders why she's in Albert Square. After approaching her she realises that Laura is in a rage after visiting Gray. She's been to see him to give him a warning about his behaviour.

When Whitney asks Laura why she fired Gray, she is left stunned when Laura lets rip, telling Whitney that Gray is dangerous and a misogynist, suggesting Whitney stay as far away from him as she can.

She also shares an ominous warning that his fiancee Chelsea Fox should steer clear of him, too...

Meanwhile, an oblivious Chelsea is in a mood that Gray hasn't apologised for being hurtful to her the previous day. She's insistent that the wedding is still off, until she sees a text from the bank...

What could it be?

Aaron's acquaintance Neil keeps an eye on him. (Image credit: Aaron Monroe in EastEnders)

Aaron Monroe heads to Ruby's for a drink and finds his very dubious acquaintance Neil. It's clear that Neil is keeping a close eye on Aaron to make sure he's not going to go back on what he's promised.

Aaron is unfazed by Neil's warning and he insists he has nothing to worry about. He claims that he's putting on a front for the locals of Albert Square to convince them that he can be trusted.

What is he really plotting?

Rocky Cant helps out Dotty Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cant spots Dotty Cotton once again meeting up with the drug dealer, When Dotty is short of money, Rocky feels forced to pay the shortfall for her, to avoid her getting into trouble.

Peter Beale, however, has watched the whole transaction and thinks his mum's boyfriend is buying drugs for himself!

Rocky tells Dotty that he's not going to bail her out again and she's got to get her drug addict mum Sandy Gibson into rehab.

After Dotty bring the drugs home, a deceiving Sandy steals them and promptly does a runner! Is she putting herself in danger?

Also Janine Butcher is intrigued when it seems all is not well between Mick Carter and his absent wife Linda Carter.

There is no episode of EastEnders on Friday this week! EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:05 pm.