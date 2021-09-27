'EastEnders' spoilers: Dotty Cotton sees her mum!

Dotty Cotton is alarmed when her no good mum Sandy Gibson turns up in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dotty Cotton is convinced by Rocky Cant into giving him VIP tickets to her club relaunch event for him and Sonia Fowler, reminding her that they need to keep Sonia sweet to avoid her getting suspicious.

After the pair turn up at the Noughties Night, Rocky is suddenly mysteriously alarmed to see a drunk woman making a scene in the club.

Sandy Gibson (played by Martha Cope) does NOT find a warm welcome in Walford! (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia finds the woman outside and she starts asking after 'Kirsty', which is Dotty's real name. After realising who the woman is talking about, Sonia is surprised when she reveals that she's Dotty's mum Sandy Gibson!

When Dotty appears the woman starts hurling abuse at her. What does Sandy want?

Kheerat Panesar wants answers from Honey Mitchell! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is taken aback when she finds her son Kheerat Panesar in the Minute Mart confronting Honey for lying about his mum. As Honey protests her innocence, Kheerat refuses to believe her, revealing Jay Mitchell told him that Honey claimed Suki had tried to kiss her.

Completely mortified by Kheerat's revelation, after Honey's shift she pays her a visit. An always forgiving Honey tries to be kind, telling Suki that she's not got anything to be ashamed of, but Suki doesn't see it that way...

She slaps a stunned Honey and then issues her a frightening warning...

Martin Fowler plots to get one up on Peter Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler is still feeling wound up about Peter Beale, who seems to be following in his businessman dad Ian Beale's footsteps and enjoying having a bit of control over him.

After moaning to Zack Hudson, Martin has to change his tune when Peter walks into the cafe and comes to talk to him.

Determined to get a bit of payback for Martin, Zack steals Peter's tablet. Peter is fuming when he later finds his tablet has been battered and fried! Has Zack got Martin into big trouble?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.