'EastEnders' spoilers: Tiffany Butcher-Baker is betrayed again!

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is left furious with husband Keegan Butcher-Baker in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

TIffany Butcher-Baker and estranged husband Keegan Butcher-Baker are on better terms after teaming up to help Keegan's sister Bernadette with her problem with Rainie Highway.

It's the first time since Keegan cheated on Tiff with Dotty Cotton that they have been able to be civil and they both agree to be friends.

But when Tiffany gets a letter from the bank their newfound friendship is shattered. She finds out that Keegan has frozen their joint account without telling her! Furious and feeling humiliated, Tiff heads out to drown her sorrows with Whitney Dean, when a bottle of champagne arrives at the table. Who could it be from?

Meanwhile, a miserable Keegan talks to his parents about his broken marriage and he realises that he still loves Tiff. He calls round to see her but is it too late for him to make amends?

Honey Mitchell stands up to Suki Panesar! (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell is in a pickle when she needs someone to take daughter Janet Mitchell to an important audition but Janet's dad Billy Mitchell is too busy to take time out of work.

After the misunderstanding with boss Suki Panesar, things have been frosty between the pair and when she asks Suki for some time off, she's firmly given the cold shoulder!

Angered by Suki's attitude considering she has been a good friend to her - and Suki was the one who tried to kiss her - she has a go at Suki for bullying her. When she brings up the kiss, Suki claims she has no idea what she's talking about and Honey can't believe what she's hearing!

Martin Fowler meets up with a divorce lawyer. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler is facing divorcing wife number three now that Ruby Fowler has left him. Although he should be well practiced by now, Sharon Watts wants to help and tells him she knows a good divorce solicitor.

After meeting up with the lawyer in the The Vic, matters take a bit of a turn when the lawyer starts badmouthing one of his client's 'idiot' husband. Will Martin need to find himself a different solicitor?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.